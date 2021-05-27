NOTO calls on artists to join project to paint community bollards
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NOTO is looking for painters interested in its June 19 paint project. The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District says it is looking for Topekans that like to paint, beautify the community, have fun and are competitive to paint bollards. It said on June 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the grass parking lot across from the Habitat for Humanity Restore, members of the community will paint 25 bollards in quirky and fun designs to allow Topekans to vote for their favorite.www.wibw.com