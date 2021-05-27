NOTO calls on artists to join project to paint community bollards

You have a great product but want to skip the part where you figure out how to set up an online store? For millions of creators, Etsy is the answer. Known as the global marketplace for creative goods and vintage finds, the platform supports creators of all kinds in their pursuit to turn their passion into a paycheck. While setting up shop on the e-commerce giant has its perks, being on the platform means giving up some control. Advertising volume, complete customer data and even competitor items that get promoted in their shop are all things that are out of Etsy sellers’ hands.