Trash, recycling services delayed

By Edna Ruiz
Macon, Georgia
 13 days ago
Due to severe staffing shortages, ADS/Waste Management – the company contracted to collect household garbage and recycling – does not have enough people to fully staff its fleet of vehicles and thus is running behind on collections. Should either of the cans not get collected, leave it on the curb and call 478-405-5000 to report the missed collection.

“We want you to know that we are working diligently to remedy this situation, and firmly believe we are taking the appropriate actions to do so including bringing in outside resources to assist with delays,” says Marla Prince, Senior Community Relations Specialist with Waste Management. “Additional routes have been added and we continue to onboard new teammates.”

In attempt to help people alleviate full recycling carts, six large recycling containers have been placed at fire stations that will allow people to drop off their material. These cans are for recycling only, not household garbage.

Recycling Container Locations

4036 Napier Avenue (Available now)

193 Coliseum Drive (Available now)

3410 Jones Road (Available now)

3020 Riverside Drive (Available Friday)

7099 Price Road (Available Friday)

1191 First Street (Available Friday)

“This is certainly an inconvenience for many people, and we’re hoping providing these containers will help alleviate some of the issue with missed recycling collection,” says Mayor Lester Miller.

Waste Management offers a sign on bonus of $5,000 for any CDL Drivers and Diesel Technicians who remain employed for at least 12 months. If you are interested in learning more about employment opportunities at Waste Management or in applying for a position, please visit www.careers.wm.com and search for your location. All current available openings will be displayed.

