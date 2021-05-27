CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Ex-Speaker Ryan to GOP: Reject Trump, `2nd-rate imitations'

riverbender.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFormer House Speaker Paul Ryan, weighing in on the fight for the Republican Party’s future, is urging conservatives to reject Donald Trump and “second-rate imitations." The comments, in a speech set for Thursday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, come as the vast majority of Republicans in Washington and beyond remain loyal to Trump even while the former president continues to make wildly false claims about his election loss last year.

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden declares war on showerheads

President Joe Biden may lack the authority to reach into your shower and turn the dial down in order to save water. Still, he is doing all he can to declare war on high-pressure showerheads. The Department of Energy has proposed a regulatory change reversing a Trump measure that allowed...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Donald Trump Claims Nobody Has Done More 'for Religion Itself' Than Him

Former President Donald Trump lauded himself for the way he served religious communities in the U.S. during his time in office. "Nobody has done more for Christianity or for evangelicals—or for religion itself—than I have, [doing] so many different things," he said during a phone interview with host Gene Bailey on the show Flashpoint on Thursday on The Victory Channel.
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: D.C.’s next crisis arrives in force

“No, I can’t. That’s up to Mitch McConnell.”. That was PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’s answer to whether or not he can guarantee that the United States would not breach the debt limit on Oct. 18, when Treasury Secretary JANET YELLEN says the country will run out of money. In a speech this morning, the president excoriated Republicans as “reckless and dangerous” for vowing to block a majority vote to raise the ceiling.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Ryan
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Ryan
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Republicans#Gop#House#The Republican Party#The Associated Press#The Wisconsin Republican#U N#State#Fox Corp#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Guardian

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to reinstate his account

Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force social media giant Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the attack that month on the US Capitol in Washington DC. Trump’s use of the platform was a signature mark of his run for...
POTUS
AFP

Fears of 'election subversion' as Trump flirts with 2024 White House bid

The US presidential election of 2000 hinged on a few votes in Florida and was ultimately decided in the Supreme Court. The 2020 White House contest gave birth to the "Big Lie" and saw supporters of the losing candidate storm the US Capitol. Just wait and see what 2024 has in store. Donald Trump, the first president in US history to refuse to accept the outcome of an election, is flirting with another White House run in what could be a make-or-break moment for American democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy