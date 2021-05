THEA Connected Vehicle Pilot Tests Lifesaving Applications at American Center of Mobility

Congested cities, inadequate public transport, unsafe roads, pollution, and high vehicle acquisition costs all point to the urgent need to rethink mobility. The introduction of technologies related to connectivity, automation, electrification, and digital innovation is challenging and transforming a dynamic and ever-changing transportation sector. While digital technologies can provide the transport sector with unprecedented instruments towards a sustainable future, they also present a host of new challenges as we shift towards new mobility models. The car industry is currently under pressure: new forms of ownership (shared mobility), and e-vehicles (decarbonisation), are forcing a modal shift to rail and waterways, user-pays and polluter-pays cost allocation schemes, and changes in urban mobility.