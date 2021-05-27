newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cheer Pack North America Announces Partnership with SmartSeal® to Create the CHEERPlus™ No-Spill™ Spouted Pouch with SmartSeal® Technology

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Cheer Pack North America (CPNA) is pleased to announce it has partnered with SmartSeal® to create the CHEERPlus™ No-Spill™ Spouted Pouch with SmartSeal® technology. This new, revolutionary flexible spill-proof package solution is ideal for food and beverage processing companies that produce and market a wide range of products including juices, fruit purees, smoothies, energy drinks, and specialty coffee beverages.

www.mysanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Europe#Flexible Packaging#Food Packaging#Food Technology#Shipping Containers#Sports Equipment#Prweb#Cpna#North American#Dispensing#Global Company#Spouted Pouch Packaging#Pouch Filling Equipment#Pre Made Spouted Pouches#Flexible Pouches#Rigid Packaging Beverages#Flat Pouches#Plastic Containers#Smartseal Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
Related
Agriculturehoards.com

Waikato Milking Systems and Nedap announce partnership and new herd management technology

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. Waikato Milking Systems, a leading developer and manufacturer of dairy technology, and Nedap, a global leader in dairy herd management technology, have formed a new partnership and announce the launch of two new products today. Waikato Milking Systems introduces its new cow monitoring system, CowTraQ, and its new TracHQ automation platform, both of which will be powered by Nedap.
Marketsbostonnews.net

North America Playout Solutions Market Will Escalate Rapidly in the Near Future: Amagi, Harmonic Inc., Belden Inc., Pixel Power, PlayBox Technology

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "North America Playout Solutions Market" Analysis, North America Playout Solutions market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the North America Playout Solutions industry. With the classified North America Playout Solutions market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BevCanna's Naturo Group Announces Partnership With Leading U.S. Inventory And Fulfillment Technology Provider

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (" BevCanna" or the " Company") announces today that it has signed a partnership with a leading U.S. inventory and fulfillment technology platform provider. The new partnership brings BevCanna a flexible, reliable fulfillment platform that uses cloud-based logistics to help businesses manage and fulfil inventory.
Businessprintedelectronicsnow.com

CPI Announces Global Partnership with Cambridge Design Partnership

Collaboration can benefit everyone, from the partners to the end users of the products and services they offer. In this manner, CPI and Cambridge Design Partnership announced a global partnership with the goal of maximizing potential of next-generation diagnostic and healthcare technologies, shaping the leading edge of innovation into commercial readiness and ensuring UK leadership in medical technologies that transform the healthcare experience.
Frankfort, KYcleanlink.com

Triple S Announces Partnership

Triple S announced a partnership with Pure UV Disinfection Systems of Frankfort, Kentucky to deliver affordable UV-C devices. Recognizing that keeping building occupants, students, and teachers safe is paramount in today’s environment, UV-C technology offers building operators an added layer of protection against the transmission of infection, and supplement regular cleaning and disinfection protocols, says Triple S in a press release. Clinical studies have proven customers adding UV-C light to standard infection control programs can reduce bacteria contaminant counts by 88 percent in comparison to 63 percent using standard procedures.
Marketstechnologymagazine.org

North America Artificial Disc Market Insights by Leading Companies and Emerging Technologies | Post COVID-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Forecasts & Competition Tracking

The report presenting a comprehensive exploration of the North America artificial disc market encloses the rate of growth of the market over the projected duration. Providing a concise synopsis, the report determines the valuation and size of the industry in the near future. It also includes the major contributing factors to the growth of the North America artificial disc as well as the dominating players in the market coupled with their market share.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

KULR Technology Group Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Risk Minimization of Fires and Explosions in Lithium-Ion Battery Packs

Issuance of United States Patent Number 11018397 Further Bolsters Intellectual Patent Portfolio. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the 'Company' or 'KULR'), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, announced today the United States Patent and Trademark Office has awarded it a patent on its Thermal Runaway Shield (TRS) - a passive propagation resistant solution designed and successfully tested to reduce the hazardous risks associated with thermal runaway in lithium-ion battery packs. This is the third patent the Company has been granted on its TRS technology.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Sports Illustrated Partners with CatchCorner to Create North America's Largest Hub for Sports and Recreational Activities

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- Sports Illustrated today announced a partnership with CatchCorner, a Toronto-based company that is modernizing the recreational sports and fitness industry. CatchCorner By Sports Illustrated, a hub-oriented application for booking sport & activity related venues and programs, is available on web or for download on iOS and Android devices.
BusinessBusiness Insider

AMP and Xcite Technologies Announce Innovative Two-Company Partnership

KITCHENER, ON, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Xcite Technologies, Inc. led industry veterans by Bill Roberts, CEO, Xcite Technologies and Erik Dowel, CEO Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP) is excited to announce their recent partnership. Xcite is an Ontario-based innovator in energy-based technologies for Canadian aesthetic practices, physicians, and medical spas has partnered with AMP in Western Canada.
Birmingham, ALaustinnews.net

Autocar Announces the Only BADASS Dump Truck in North America

Autocar's DC-64D raises the bar for specialized severe-duty dump trucks. BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / When you trademark 'BADASS' to describe your line of trucks, you better be able to back it up. Autocar, LLC, the manufacturer of North America's oldest line of specialized severe-duty vocational trucks, upholds the 120-year tradition with its latest offering - the Autocar DC-64D Dump Truck, the fourth iteration of Autocar's DC-64 severe-duty Class 8 line.
Businessperfumerflavorist.com

Heinemann Americas x Bolloré Logistics Announce Partnership

Heinemann Americas, Inc., the Florida-based subsidiary of international duty-free company Gebr, and Bolloré Logistics have announced their first-ever partnership in the Americas. Under the partnership, Bolloré handles duty-free products Heinemann sells, including perfume and cosmetics. Since Heinemann Americas opened its Miami office nearly seven years ago, it has become a...
Businesspcimag.com

ChemSpec North America Announces Agreement with Tolsa S.A.

UNIONTOWN, OH — ChemSpec North America announced that it has entered into an agreement with Tolsa S.A. to distribute the ADINS specialty products in both Canada and the United States. Tolsa is headquartered in Madrid, Spain, with offices and production locations across the globe. It is a leader in the extraction, treatment and commercialization of minerals, focused both on advancing technology and sustainability.
MarketsMedagadget.com

North America Synthetic Opioids Market Growth to reach US$ 97.6 Billion by 2027, Industry Analysis, Size, Technology Trends, Top Companies, Regional Revenue

Synthetic opioids are narcotic medications that are chemically engineered to imitate the symptoms of natural opioids. Methadone, Fentanyl, and Meperidine are some of the most commonly prescribed synthetic opioids. Heroin, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and hydromorphone are semi-synthetic opioids made from naturally occurring opium products including morphine and codeine. Statistics:. North America...
BusinessPosted by
Portland Business Journal

Wildfang, Nordstrom announce partnership

Wildfang and Nordstrom this week announced a collaboration that includes an apparel collection as well as gender-knowledge training for Nordstrom employees and product researchers. The apparel collection will include jumpsuits, button-ups, blazers, T-shirts and accessories for women-identified customers. Prices will range from $12 to $89. The collection is designed to...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Applied Manufacturing Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with Automated Picking Solutions Manufacturer Soft Robotics

ORION, Mich. (PRWEB) May 24, 2021. Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), North America’s largest independent automation engineering company supporting manufacturers, robot companies, systems integrators, line builders, and users of robotic automation worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership with robotic tooling and software manufacturer Soft Robotics. A leader in robotics and material...
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Associated Press

Diageo North America Announces Pronghorn, a 10-Year Economic Impact Initiative to Drive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Spirits Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2021-- Diageo, a global leader in beverage alcohol, announced it has teamed up with industry veterans, Dia Simms and Erin Harris, to build an inclusive and diverse economic initiative focused on cultivating the next generation of diverse founders, executive leaders and entrepreneurs in a sustainable and scalable way. The transformative partnership, called Pronghorn, will create a dedicated standalone business with a sole focus on expanding diversity, equity, and inclusion within the beverage alcohol industry, driving meaningful and long-lasting change with impact across the total industry ecosystem. Ms. Simms was inspired to name the partnership Pronghorn after the remarkable land animal, indigenous and unique to North America, that can maintain the fastest speeds over the longest distances on land.
Businessinkedin.com

Esports Technologies Forms Exclusive Colossus Bets Partnership

Esports Technologies Inc, an esports wagering and technology company, has formed an exclusive partnership with Colossus Bets, a multinational sports jackpot operator. Esports Technologies receives an exclusive licence for the majority of Colossus’ vast cash-out patent portfolio for esports applications under the terms of the agreement, allowing the company to boost its cash-out user experience across all of its products thanks to the latter’s leg-by-leg cash-out options.