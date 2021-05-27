Final Practice "Showcases" Charbonnet, Offense Has Moments
Despite the Pac-12 Network cameras, Chip Kelly pretty much conducted a standard practice Thursday on what was billed as the “Spring Showcase.” Just about the only difference was running the first-string offense against the third-string/fourth string defense, and the first-string defense against the third- and fourth-string offense, to hopefully look good for television, presumably. Kelly also utilized a couple of trick plays for the Pac-12 Network show, but not much other than that was different from a conventional practice.247sports.com