Redlands, CA

Music4Health Offers Writing and Art Workshops as It Expands Programs to All Age Groups for post COVID-19 Mental Health and Healing Supports

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDLANDS, Calif. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Music4Heath, a Redlands, California-based health and well-being organization has recently expanded its programming to all age groups, including writing and art workshops that are scheduled for the month of June. In expanding its program to all healing arts, Music4Health is offering writing workshops both...

#Healing Arts#Creative Arts#Community Health#Art Therapy#Community Care#Music Therapy#Mental Health And Healing#Music4health#Prweb#Wellhausen Institute#Kaiser Neuromap Institute#Post Covid And#Harmony Chiropractic#Morningstar Neurofeedback#Virtual Writing Workshops#Healing Resources#Healing Practices#Saturday Workshops#Health Care#Writing Personal Stories
