Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Toying with normality

Dallas Voice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Sombreristas” by Omar Román De Jesús (photo by Sharen Bradford) Queer choreographer will take audiences into a dream world. Bruce Wood Dance is doing something bold and brave for its new show UNITE; the company will present the show live to its patrons. For the past year, the arts have been in limbo if not simply on a screen. So a live performance these days almost seems revolutionary.

dallasvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empathy#Sombreristas#Moody Performance Hall#Covid#Puerto Rican#Chinese#African American#Ticketdfw Com#Normality#Laughter#Dreams#Limbo#Queer Identity#Time#Lively Hats#Theater#Home#Timing#Secret Handshakes#Footraces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Theater & Dancedelawarepublic.org

In 'Instructions for Dancing', A Cynical Former Romantic Gets A Magical Surprise

17-year-old Evie Thomas has sworn off love so much so that even all her favorite romance novels don't do anything for her anymore. She's giving them away, dropping them off at a little free library when a mysterious woman suggests she take a look at a book called "Instructions For Dancing." And then Evie starts to have visions. Nicola Yoon's new book is also called "Instructions For Dancing," and she joins me now to pick up the story. Hello.
ShoppingKATU.com

Fun Summer Toys!

Summer is on the way! The Toy Guy Chris Byrne joined us to share some great activities for the entire family. Crazy Bunch O Balloons (ZURU) X-Shot Epic Fast Fill (ZURU) LeapFrog 100 Words About Places I Go (LeapFrog) Summer Bridge Activities and Disney Learning (Carson Dellosa Education) Gridopolis (Gridopolis)
Entertainmentbitchute.com

Getaway Toys

"People are unaware of how they are being controlled" Cherokee & Chippewa from the record Sexola Cola by Ubladerunna. I went to your Places from the record Sexola Cola by Ubladerunna. 21st Century Toys. All Art by Joseph Schneider. https://instagram.com/getaway_toys/. https://facebook.com/GetawayToys/. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/f2XDLJGNyT5i/. May 09, 2021. You pronounce it Gigalo from...
KidsAZFamily

Kids can learn to respect the earth with these toys

Motor skills with tools sized just right for tiny hands. kid-friendly power drill to attach up to 30 colorful. bolts, and race into rescue-themed pretend play fun. Figurines, and other play props. ● Don’t throw the box away as Bolt Buddies. packages unfold to become a part of the sustainable.
KidsAllentown Morning Call

Best pool toys for kids

Lounging around the pool is fun for adults, but kids require much more excitement to remain interested. Pool toys are an excellent solution for beating kids' boredom while staying cool. Whether playing with a classic beach ball or having a game of one-on-one in the water, floating on a giant...
New Milford, CTRegister Citizen

Nordica Toys celebrates 40 years in New Milford

NEW MILFORD — When coronavirus hit the state, Nordica Toys was barely making enough money to pay rent. But now the store has bounced back to pre-pandemic business levels just in time to celebrate its 40th year in the community. “Because of COVID, there are many new customers from Westchester...
Huntington, WVDaily Independent

More tickets available for Comic and Toy Convention

Easing restrictions and changes in guidelines for public events have benefited patrons of the upcoming Huntington Comic and Toy Convention at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. “I have had to tell people that tickets were sold out,” said Jarrod Greer. Greer, who, with his wife, Jaime Greer, hold the...
MinoritiesFOXBusiness

LEGO announces new LGBTQ toy set

LEGO on Thursday unveiled its newest product: a rainbow-colored LGBTQ set titled, "Everyone is Awesome!" "We’re super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone Is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder," the Denmark-based company tweeted. The set features a rainbow wall plus black and brown, and the...
Lifestyleathriftymom.com

Spinning Turtle Sprinkler Toy

YOUR HOME WATER PARK – Summer has never been this much fun for the whole family. Attach the Spinning Turtle Sprinkler to your hose, turn on the water and have splashing fun while watering the lawn at the same time. This outdoor water spray has an extra wide spraying range. We’ve included an extra hose connector for your convenience.
Pet Servicestoybook.com

Jazwares to Launch Wham-O Pet Toy Collection

Jazwares inked a licensing deal with Anjar & Becker Associates and Wham-O to produce a new line of pet toys. The new deal marks Jazwares’ first foray into the pet toy category as it continues to expand and diversify its product portfolio following a recent deal with Marvel that includes pet costumes and accessories. The Wham-O pet toy collection will include balls, discs, tug toys, plush, and more, inspired by the company’s classic American toy brands. The Wham-O lineup includes iconic toys, such as Slip N’ Slide, Frisbee, Hula Hoop, and more.
Books & Literaturejewishboston.com

New Kids’ Book: All About Jewish Time

“All About Jewish Time,” a new and expanded edition of “The Kids’ Fun Book of Jewish Time,” has just been published by Jump Press as a paperback with 52 colorful, information-packed pages. This is a unique way to introduce children to the Hebrew calendar—day and night, the seven-day week, Shabbat,...
EntertainmentTrendHunter.com

Revived Cartoon Basketball Toys

With the much-anticipated release of 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' drawing near, MooseToys is celebrating the revival of the classic cartoon film with a range of toy figures. Starring LeBron James and his Tune Squad, the film follows up the 1996 classic that famously featured Michael Jordan and brings it into the modern era, with the legend and his team facing off against the Goon Squad this timer around. In line with the updated cast, Moose Toys offers a range of collectible figures that feature James, Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, and more.
KidsPosted by
WGN TV

Best indoor climbing toys for toddlers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Kids are on the move from the moment they’re born. As they get a little older, it can be hard to find ways to encourage them to do and try more safely. One option for transitioning very young children from climbing on the couch to climbing up a park slide is to get some indoor climbing toys for kids. They have items specifically designed for toddlers and young children who are still learning how to move and can help with dexterity, exercise and confidence.
Advocacybccatholic.ca

Church Never Stops: toy drive for local kids

Young Holy Cross parishioner Annette Yu was worried children at an elementary school near her home would miss out on spring break and summer camps this year. So to bring the kids at Lord Strathcona Elementary in Vancouver some cheer she started asking family, friends, and fellow students at St. Thomas More Collegiate for donated toys or funds to buy some. In all, she collected 100 toys and about $1,000.
Shoppingmomeefriendsli.com

GeoSafari® Jr. Toys from Educational Insights

Learning is fun and the Geosafari Jr. product line of toys from Educational Insights are such great STEM learning toys that we highly recommend for your child(ren). The line of toys include a Kidscope (microscope), telescope, wildlife cameras, kidnoculars, a talking globe and so much more. We have been playing...
TVOvermind

The “Backyard Scientist” Decided to Make Toys More Dangerous

It shouldn’t need saying but still “Don’t try this at home” is the general idea when watching this video since unless a person is a trained engineer or is being closely watched by someone that knows how to apply a tourniquet. Some folks aren’t happy with how toys are created, to begin with, and it shows since the idea of making toys any more dangerous than they already are, or aren’t, is something that a lot of inquisitive minds have thought about over the years. Of course, those that wonder about it and those that do something about it are two very different types of people. Does anyone remember the hazards that some of the older toys had back in the 80s and even the 90s? Not every toy was a death trap, but some of them were so ill-conceived that kids couldn’t help but get hurt since they either tried to play with the toy in a manner that wasn’t safe, or the toy was simply defective and wasn’t something that should have been marketed in the first place. The toys used in this clip WERE pretty harmless until these guys managed to get hold of them and create a few modifications that would no doubt make the toy manufacturers see red or perhaps claim that they’d come up with a new idea. But it does bring up the idea of why warning labels are necessary since these guys go beyond the limit of good sense and end up making a few things that are a bit more attractive due to the danger they represent. Yes, some people truly love danger, and some people love their fingers and face a little more. The one thing that separates the wounded from those that have fun with toys is common sense, and even back in the day, there wasn’t a lot of it, since some toys have been banned and others have been hopelessly modified until they’re about as safe and boring as can be. Well, they’re safe until these guys get a hold of them.
Kids995qyk.com

9 Fidget Toys Your Kids Will Thank You For!

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
Podcastgeekcastradio.com

Transformers Toys Wayyyy Back Then and Right the SLAG Now!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 28:06 — 12.9MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More. In episode 197 of All Things Transformers, Steve and Mike have a mini discussion on the Transformers Toys that were wayyyy back then, and the Toys that are in the here and now! Between G1, Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Animated, War For Cybertron, and more they are all talkin’ Transformers Toys in this episode! This is the Original More Than Meets The Eye, Robots in Disguise podcast on The GCRN!!! We are “All Things Transformers!!!!”
Lifestylehypebeast.com

Superplastic Unveils Gorillaz 20th Anniversary Vinyl Toy

Superplastic — the renowned art toy purveyor founded by Kidrobot‘s Paul Budnitz — is celebrating 20 years of the virtual British band Gorillaz with a limited-edition vinyl collectible, dubbed “Geep.”. The new toy resembles Gorillaz guitarist Noodle’s signature green dune buggy with the number “46” written on the side door...
Shoppingredtri.com

Baby Toys Inspired by Beloved Children’s Books

Bring storytime to life by pairing these eight toys with the classic books that inspired them for a great baby shower (or anytime!) gift. There are many benefits to reading to babies and toddlers, from building early language skills to fostering social and emotional development. And these toys take it to the next level, making your child fall in love with the books even more. Introduce these classic stories and beloved characters to a whole new generation of readers!