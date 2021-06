Following approval from the State of Illinois and City of Chicago, the Chicago Cubs are thrilled to announce the team is approved to host 100% of Wrigley Field's capacity as the State and City transition to Phase 5 Friday, June 11. Wrigley Field’s increased capacity will go into effect when the Cubs begin their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Single game tickets for all home games through the remainder of the regular season will go on sale to the general public on June 5 at 2 p.m. CT at www.cubs.com.