Window World CEO Delivers Keynote Address at 2021 ATHENA Awards

BOSTON (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Datamura Solutions, an Industry 4.0 services and solutions provider, today announced Bill Thompson as Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “Creating an innovative and inclusive company culture is our #1 priority. Attracting top talent with diverse skillsets to help support and grow that culture follows a close second,” said Mr. VJ Venkatraman, president and chief operating officer for Datamura Solutions. “Bill’s experience and leadership will help ensure we maintain our innovation and customer-centric focus amid new growth opportunities. We are all thrilled to have Bill as part of our team.”