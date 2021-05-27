New Report Reveals Differing Passions Among a New Generation of Wealthy Individuals

These mistakes cost me hundreds of thousands of dollars in wasted marketing budgets and far more in lost sales. When I traded in my Wall Street banker badge and six-figure salary for an 18-month nosedive failing my way through my first startup, I knew marketing wasn’t my “thing.” To be honest, I thought it was just a bunch of fluff and a task you pawned off to ad agencies, PR teams, and social media managers. Perhaps it’s no surprise that my first venture went belly-up pre-revenue, before acquiring a single customer. We obviously didn’t master the customer acquisition conundrum that expert marketers tackle every day.