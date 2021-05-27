newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitewater, WI

Whitewater sets Memorial Day events

Daily Jefferson County Union
 2 days ago

WHITEWATER — William Graham Post 173 of the American Legion in Whitewater is planning Memorial Day activites. The City of Whitewater Events Planning Committee declined its parade request due to COVID concerns. Instead, the Legion is planning a short Memorial Day observance in Hillside Cemetery on Memorial Day, beginning at 11 a.m. in the vicinity of the flagpole in the southern section of the cemetery. Coincidentally this is the same area Memorial Day observances were held before the American Legion building was constructed 51 years ago.

www.dailyunion.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Whitewater, WI
Society
City
Whitewater, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Whitewater, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillside Cemetery#Covid#Memorial Day Activites#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

#FlashbackFriday with the Historical Society: The Masonic Temple

#FlashbackFriday with the Whitewater Historical Society!. This mid-twentieth century postcard image depicts one of Whitewater’s downtown landmarks: the Masonic Temple on the corner of Main and Fremont Streets. First chartered in 1855, St. John’s Lodge #57 has met there since the building’s construction in 1904. It is one of the best examples of the Classical Revival style of architecture in the area.
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

Willie Hearn III, known as Sam, is a Hometown Hero

(Whitewater Unites Lives submission) Willie Hearn III is a WUL Hometown Hero, for donating his time and talent to create a lemonade stand for kids to use to raise funds for the City of Whitewater Police Department – K9 TILLA’S NEXT RIDE. Willie, who is known by many in the...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

Whitewater Kiwanis Honors Two High School Students

(Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club submission) On Thursday, May 13, Steve Ryan and Jean Bromley, of the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club, presented certificates of recognition and $100 to each of the following students for their excellence at Whitewater High School: Carson Ellenwood and Jonathon Magaña. Seniors Jonathan Magaña and Carson Ellenwood were nominated by staff for their outstanding character and leadership this year. This award acknowledges students who have gone above and beyond in the school in various ways.
Watertown, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

United Way Program Offering Free Rides to Vaccination Appointments

United Way Ride United Transportation Program Now Offering Free Rides to Vaccination Appointments. Fort Atkinson, WI – May 12, 2021 – The United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties is proud to announce their Ride United transportation program has temporarily expanded to cover free rides to vaccination appointments in the communities of Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Whitewater & Watertown.
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

Area students honored at the Awards Convocation at Ripon College

(Ripon College press release) — Ripon College held its annual Awards Convocation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. As one of Ripon’s most prestigious events, the event honored outstanding students, faculty, and staff. The list of award recipients is available for viewing at ripon.edu/awards-convocation. Clarice Bergman of Whitewater, Wisconsin, majoring...
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

Whitewater Grocery Co Recognizes More Whitewater Food Warriors

Whitewater Grocery Co, the “future” locally owned grocery store, continues to THANK the many volunteers of both the Community Space and the Whitewater Food Pantry for their many hours of service here in Whitewater. Along with the WHITEWATER FOOD WARRIOR Certificates, Topper’s Pizza also gives them either a free pizza or Toppers Stiks. April’s recipients are:
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

Ascension Service at St. John Lutheran Church on Thursday

St. John Ev. Lutheran Church of Whitewater welcomes the community to attend its special worship service observing the Ascension of the Lord Jesus. The service will be held on Thursday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the church, which is located at 116 South Church Street in Whitewater. Rev. James Rath, who is serving as vacancy pastor at St. John since the retirement of Pastor Jon Rossman, will conduct the service. The service will consist of meditations on devotional texts and hymns relating to the Ascension. Forty days after Easter, Jesus returned to heaven to resume his glorious reign and rule of all things for the benefit of believers. The members of St. John invite you to join in praising the Savior. Masks and social distancing practices are followed.
Walworth County, WILake Geneva Regional News

Walworth County slows in inoculations

WALWORTH — Walworth County health officials are coordinating outreach efforts to reduce obstacles keeping people from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. While 37% of the county has received at least one dose of the vaccine since doses were first approved on Dec. 11, health officers in the county are pushing to increase that percentage in the county through communication with county residents and by establishing community clinics.
Elkhorn, WILake Geneva Regional News

Happenings: Elkhorn's flea market returns, plus Pub & Grub Crawl

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Arguably the largest flea market in Walworth County, the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market begins its 40th season Sunday, May 16, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Expect over 550 dealers of...
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

“Spring Splash” Returns With Fewer Incidents

”Spring Splash,” an unofficial event in anticipation of warmer weather and the coming conclusion of the current UW-Whitewater semester, took place without any major incidents according to Whitewater Police Chief Aaron Raap. “Overall, we think it went well,” Raap told ‘The Banner.’ The event involves house parties and bar hopping and because of the preponderance of alcohol has resulted in multiple Whitewater and other police agency interventions.
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

#FlashbackFriday from the Historical Society: Green Shutters Tea Room

Happy #FlashbackFriday and Mothers’ Day from the Whitewater Historical Society!. Pictured here is the Green Shutters tea room & restaurant, which would have been a perfect spot to celebrate a Mother’s Day of the past. While all were welcome, the establishment especially catered to women. Located on the corner of Main and Franklin Streets, it was one of the most popular local restaurants of the twentieth century and it first opened in May 1927, operating during the warmer months every year until about 1984. Mercy Clinic – Whitewater now occupies the building. This undated image depicts one of the interior dining areas.
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

Common Council Facing Another Vacancy; TID District Outreach Continues

The City of Whitewater’s 2nd Aldermanic District will likely have its fourth new Common Council representative in nearly as many years. The City’s seven Common Council members generally serve two-year terms before deciding whether to stand for re-election. Matthew Schulgit, who was elected to represent the primarily student district in...
Whitewater, WILake Geneva Regional News

Geneva Lake Conservancy, others team up for bird festival in Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Geneva Lake Conservancy, with its partners Lakeland Audubon Society and the City of Lake Geneva Avian Committee, recently announced the second biennial Kettle Moraine Bird Festival on Saturday, May 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festival is at Bromley Woods, W5798 Greening Road, Whitewater. May 8 is also World Migratory Bird Day. Festival participants can expect to see a variety of warblers as well as many other forest interior birds. Bromley Woods is one of the Conservancy’s new nature preserves and features an oak woodland and savanna and kettle pond, which provide habitat for many declining bird populations. Bird walks will be offered at 8, 9 and 10 a.m., followed by an optional gourmet boxed lunch under an open tent in an oak savanna. During the lunch, birding expert Wayne Rhode, of Walworth, will give a presentation on warblers. Rhode has over 50 years of birding experience and has photographed over 270 species of birds in Wisconsin, including 35 species of warblers. “Spring migration gives us a great opportunity to engage in citizen science like Migratory Bird Day,” said Maddie Olivieri, the conservancy’s community outreach manager. “Some of these birds fly from Argentina all the way to Canada, and it is incredible that we here in Walworth County play a part in supporting that migration.” Along with their partners, the conservancy is also offering a special bird event on Friday, May 7 for students from local private and public schools. Organized by the Avian Committee, approximately 50 Walworth County students will be bird watching on the preserve with Audubon guides. The student event is made possible by a grant from the Environmental Education Foundation of Lake Geneva. The Conservancy would like to thank its event sponsors Alliant Energy and We Energies Foundation. The event is open to the public and registration is limited. The bird walk is $5 and the walk with lunch and presentation is $20.