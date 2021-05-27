Whitewater sets Memorial Day events

WHITEWATER — Geneva Lake Conservancy, with its partners Lakeland Audubon Society and the City of Lake Geneva Avian Committee, recently announced the second biennial Kettle Moraine Bird Festival on Saturday, May 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festival is at Bromley Woods, W5798 Greening Road, Whitewater. May 8 is also World Migratory Bird Day. Festival participants can expect to see a variety of warblers as well as many other forest interior birds. Bromley Woods is one of the Conservancy’s new nature preserves and features an oak woodland and savanna and kettle pond, which provide habitat for many declining bird populations. Bird walks will be offered at 8, 9 and 10 a.m., followed by an optional gourmet boxed lunch under an open tent in an oak savanna. During the lunch, birding expert Wayne Rhode, of Walworth, will give a presentation on warblers. Rhode has over 50 years of birding experience and has photographed over 270 species of birds in Wisconsin, including 35 species of warblers. “Spring migration gives us a great opportunity to engage in citizen science like Migratory Bird Day,” said Maddie Olivieri, the conservancy’s community outreach manager. “Some of these birds fly from Argentina all the way to Canada, and it is incredible that we here in Walworth County play a part in supporting that migration.” Along with their partners, the conservancy is also offering a special bird event on Friday, May 7 for students from local private and public schools. Organized by the Avian Committee, approximately 50 Walworth County students will be bird watching on the preserve with Audubon guides. The student event is made possible by a grant from the Environmental Education Foundation of Lake Geneva. The Conservancy would like to thank its event sponsors Alliant Energy and We Energies Foundation. The event is open to the public and registration is limited. The bird walk is $5 and the walk with lunch and presentation is $20.