Coronavirus Roundup: Biden Asks Intelligence Community to ‘Redouble’ Investigations into COVID-19’s Origins

By Courtney Bublé
GovExec.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden said in a statement on Tuesday he asked members of the intelligence community to “redouble” their work to determine the origins of the novel coronavirus and asked for a report within 90 days. He received a report earlier this month that he asked for after he became president. “As of today, the U.S. Intelligence Community has ‘coalesced around two likely scenarios’ [for the virus’ origins] but has not reached a definitive conclusion on this question,” Biden said.

