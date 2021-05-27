Cross-play Coming to Borderlands 3, Except on PlayStation
Gearbox was ordered to remove cross-play on PlayStation platforms. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford did a little round of "good news, bad news" today on Twitter. The good news, Pitchford says, is that an update is coming to Borderlands 3 that enables full cross-play support across all platforms! The bad news is that apparently Gearbox was ordered, by way of their "publisher" that they had to remove cross-play support from the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game.totalgamingnetwork.com