Cross-play Coming to Borderlands 3, Except on PlayStation

totalgamingnetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGearbox was ordered to remove cross-play on PlayStation platforms. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford did a little round of "good news, bad news" today on Twitter. The good news, Pitchford says, is that an update is coming to Borderlands 3 that enables full cross-play support across all platforms! The bad news is that apparently Gearbox was ordered, by way of their "publisher" that they had to remove cross-play support from the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game.

totalgamingnetwork.com
