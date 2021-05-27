Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENT OF CLINICAL STUDIES AND NEW EUROPEAN LICENSING AGREEMENTS

By Mark Gilman
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), an Israeli-based biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small-molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, continues to expand its reach in the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease. "Our robust advanced-stage clinical pipeline, including a pivotal trial in liver...

www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Cancer#Clinical Studies#Cancer Treatment#Clinical Development#Preclinical Development#Fda Studies#Preclinical Studies#Canf#Cfbi#Israeli#Nash Nafld#Hcc#Nafld Nash#Can Fite Biopharma Ltd#Pharma Partners#Company#Patent Applications#Topically Applied Cf602#Increased Liver Disease#Cannabis Compounds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Country
Switzerland
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Harpoon Therapeutics Provides Progress Update For TriTAC® Clinical Programs And ProTriTAC™ Platform

Three TriTAC clinical programs (HPN424, HPN536 and HPN328) have shown tumor size reductions or stable disease, and meaningful treatment duration. All four clinical programs demonstrate half-life extension, target engagement and T cell activation. Cytokine release syndrome observed and manageable, with low incidence of severe CRS. Management to host webcast and...
Medical & BiotechZacks.com

Novartis (NVS) Announces Data on Radioligand Therapy at ASCO

NVS - Free Report) announced results of the phase III VISION study on 177Lu-PSMA-617, a targeted radioligand therapy during the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting plenary session. This late-stage study is an international, randomized, open-label, multicenter, phase III program to assess the efficacy and safety of...
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

FDA authorizes Regeneron’s Covid drug at lower dose, and in injectable formulation

Covid-19 vaccinations have tempered the pandemic’s spread in the U.S., but infections are still happening and not everyone is eligible for the authorized shots. Those needing a Covid antibody treatment now have another, more convenient option. The FDA has expanded emergency use for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ antibody cocktail to include an injectable formulation, providing an alternative to the intravenous infusion that requires patients to sit for 20 minutes or more.
Healthonclive.com

FDA Approval Insights: Tivozanib in Relapsed/Refractory Advanced RCC

Dr. Rini discusses unique elements of the TIVO-3 trial, the significance of the FDA approval of tivozanib in advanced RCC, and potential next steps for research with the TKI in the paradigm. Welcome to OncLive On AirTM! I’m your host today, Caroline Seymour. OncLive On AirTM is a podcast from...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) Presents Preclinical Data From its Lead RAF Inhibitor Candidate KIN-2787 at ASCO 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: KNTE) ("Kinnate"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers, announced results from preclinical studies evaluating its lead RAF inhibitor candidate, KIN-2787. These data will be presented today during a virtual poster session at the 57th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc Announces Issuance Of Patent For RECORLEV® (levoketoconazole) For The Treatment Of Cushing's Syndrome

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,020,393 entitled, "Methods of Treating Disease with Levoketoconazole" which covers a method of treating Cushing's syndrome patients with RECORLEV ® (levoketoconazole) who also take metformin for Type 2 diabetes. The term of the U.S. patent will expire on March 2, 2040.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Innovation Pharma closes enrolment in Phase II Covid-19 drug trial

Innovation Pharmaceuticals has completed subject enrolment in the Phase II clinical trial of its drug candidate, Brilacidin, for treating hospitalised patients with moderate-to-severe Covid-19. A non-peptidic defensin-mimetic drug candidate, Brilacidin has demonstrated potential as a broad-spectrum antiviral with potent and constant inhibition in vitro against coronaviruses, as well as alphaviruses...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Antengene Announces Publication Of Abstract On XPO1 Inhibitor Selinexor In Relapsed Or Refractory Multiple Myeloma At ASCO 2021 And EHA 2021

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, announced that the results from the Phase II MARCH trial of selinexor plus low dose dexamethasone (the Sd regimen) for the treatment of Chinese patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) are published at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the 2021 European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Announces Positive Results From Its License Partner, Kelun, on a Phase I Study of Safety and Pharmacokinetics of A166

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced that Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Kelun"), a license and development partner, will present posters at this year's American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting to be held June 5-6, 2021, releasing Phase 1 data for its HER2-ADC, A166. To generate this site-specific third generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC), Kelun partnered with Levena Biopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sorrento, which provided the patent-protected technologies for the generation and production of A166, including (1) a proprietary small molecule toxin, Duostatin-5, a tubulin inhibitor, (2) K-Lock, a site-specific conjugation technology and (3) an enzymatically cleavable linker. Compared to its commercial competitors, A166 demonstrated a better safety profile in the initial study and potentially better efficacy, as shown in the overall response rate (ORR) of 71.4% (A166) at 6.0 mg/kg vs DS-8201, which has an ORR of 60.9% (DS-8201) at 5.4 mg/kg.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Presents Clinical Data on Phase 1b Clinical Trial of SBP-101 in Combination with Gemcitabine and Nab-Paclitaxel in Patients with Metastatic PDA at 2021 ASCO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer today announced the presentation of interim clinical data from its Phase 1b combination therapy study of SBP-101, a proprietary polyamine analogue, with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (G+A) in patients with metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDA), at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 4-8, 2021.
Medical & Biotechbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Drug Market : Initiatives Support CAGR 2021 Top Most – AstraZeneca Plc, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Clementia Pharmaceuticals

Latest research on Global Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Drug Market provided forecast report 2021–2031 presents an in-depth analysis of the Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Drug which is been researching industry situations, market size, growth and demands, Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Drug market share, business strategies, competitive analysis by Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Drug market vendors, development models, opportunities, future development, value chain, major manufacturers profiles. The report also presents multiple forecasts for Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Drug investments from 2021 till 2031.
Dallas, TXklif.com

BioPharma Company Launches Clinical Trial in DFW to Treat Covid-19 Related GI Infections

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- Covid-19 patients in DFW will be the first to participate in a series of nation-wide phase 2 clinical studies to treat gut infections caused by the virus. Biopharmaceutical company AzurRx is seeking to enroll patients for a drug to treat gastrointestinal (GI) infection symptoms associated with COVID-19, including severe diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Under the direction of Dr. Salma Saiger from SMS Clinical research, patients in the Dallas-Ft. Worth will participate in the RESERVOIR trial, that is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of an oral drug, FW-1022 (a proprietary formulation of niclosamide from AzurRx Bio Pharma) to treat COVID-19 related GI infections. FW-1022 has the potential to benefit COVID-19 patients by decreasing viral load in the GI tract, treating infection symptoms, and preventing transmission of the virus through fecal spread.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Gilead (GILD) Announces Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Earning Priority Review Designation

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. -- Findings Support Recent Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Tecartus Accepted for Priority Review by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) -- -- If Approved, Tecartus Would Be the First and Only CAR T-Cell Therapy...
Medical & BiotechNature.com

Ultra-precision medicine

New initiatives in N-of-1 drug development and clinical trial design offer the possibility of therapies for ultra-rare disease patients who have been long neglected by the drug industry. ‘Personalized medicine’ promised drugs tailored to individuals on the basis of their genetic makeup. Although that never materialized, its scion ‘precision medicine’...
Raleigh, NCRaleigh News & Observer

Raleigh biopharma company hopes to have a new treatment for celiac disease

Raleigh-based biopharmaceutical company 9 Meters Biopharma formed just over a year ago, and while slowed by the pandemic, hopes to make significant progress this year in proving the effectiveness of its treatment for celiac disease. About 1% of the global population suffers from celiac disease, which causes a damaging immune...
CancerGenetic Engineering News

MorphoSys Eyes Expanded Cancer Pipeline with $1.7B Acquisition of Constellation

MorphoSys has agreed to acquire Constellation Pharmaceuticals for $1.7 billion cash, the companies said today, in a deal that grows the buyer’s presence in blood cancer treatments and expands it into solid tumors. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, Constellation focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for various forms of cancer...