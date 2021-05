When it comes to her street style, Jennifer Aniston always keeps it classic and never overly trendy. Take her love for LBDs over the years on the red carpet or her penchant for blazers. She knows what she likes and sticks to it. One of the dearest wardrobe staples in her closet, aside from crossbody bags, are jeans. She has them in seemingly every style, whether it be a baggy boyfriend silhouette or a skinny she can tuck into her boots. One of Aniston’s favorite styles is the cuffed blue jean, which she recently wore while grabbing dinner. On May 20, the star was photographed at San Vicente Bungalows, a private social club in Los Angeles’ West Hollywood neighborhood.