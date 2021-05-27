The Britney Spears Musical Is a Go
Giving a whole new meaning to the term "pop princess," the Britney Spears-soundtracked musical about fairytale princess, Once Upon A One More Time, is finally getting a premiere date after its original run was postponed due to the pandemic.The new musical was initially set to make its pre-Broadway run in Chicago last April but, like a lot of shows, ended up having to cancel its planned premiere, but thankfully, the show is back on and now slated to open at Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC this November.www.papermag.com