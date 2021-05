Health Secretary Matt Hancock is under pressure to apologise to long Covid patients after an investigation by MPs revealed that some are waiting over 100 days for treatment. The figures reveal a “postcode lottery of care” with some patients waiting as long as 127 days for treatment after being referred to their local Covid clinic, while others are seen in just four days. The research, by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Coronavirus, found three patients at one trust waited 100 days or more, one patient at another trust waited 102 days, while at another trust another waited 97 days.