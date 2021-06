The golf gods have a sense of humor. A cruel, twisted sense of humor. Got to feel for Jack Nicklaus. His fear of increasing distance gains was so fierce that it prompted him to do an overhaul of his beloved Muirfield Village. Just in case you forgot, he made sure to let you know by having construction crews tear up the course as the 2020 tournament and its telecast was ongoing. Coupled with U.S. Open-like conditions at last year’s event—the final round was the highest scoring average (75.959) for any round on tour outside of a major in four years and the highest round at the Memorial in four decades—and a public blasting of the governing bodies for their lack of policing, Thursday’s opening round was supposed to be an unveiling of Jack’s reprimand to the game: If you won’t take care of this, I’ll do it myself.