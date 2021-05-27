newsbreak-logo
Jennifer Aniston Reveals Which 'Friends' Co-Star She Had a Crush on—and When They Had Their First Kiss

Cover picture for the articleRoss and Rachel fans were rooting for the couple all along, but what they didn't know is that there may have been some sparks going on behind the scenes. The Friends: The Reunion special finally premiered on HBO Max, and one of the most revealing questions involved secret crushes. Host James Corden asked the group if there were any romances between cast members, saying, “You were all young, hot, good-looking, successful actors, so it's inconceivable to me that there weren't, perhaps, off-screen romances.” Jennifer Aniston, whose eyes widened at the question, immediately deflected to David Schwimmer, saying, “Uh, well, I mean—David?”

