From baking to cooking to food prep, parchment paper has so many uses in the kitchen. A quick glance in many pantries will reveal at least one container of this kitchen essential. While some aspiring cooks might use the term generally, parchment paper is actually quite specific. According to the Bob's Red Mill blog, it's described as "paper that has been coated with silicone." Although some people might be wary of silicone touching food, that coating makes the paper "non-stick, heat-resistant, and water-resistant," says the article. And all those elements can be beneficial in both cooking and baking.