In the Kitchen With Phillip Lim: The Designer Shares His Delicious Honey-Glazed Ginger Prawn Recipe

Designer Phillip Lim has been busy over the last year. He's been, of course, making fashion, but he's also dedicated his energies to the support of the Asian-American community through the initiative NY Tougher Than Ever and, most recently, he is supporting the Asian community in a whole new way—through food and his online culinary destination More Than Our Bellies. With May celebrating AAPI heritage, Lim shares an exclusive recipe and his favorite childhood dish with Vogue, a sweet and savory honey-glazed ginger prawn dish his mother used to make.