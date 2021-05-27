The 9 Best Mineral Sunscreens to Try This Summer

Eating a plant-centric diet is a good start in protecting you from the sun’s damaging rays. Studies show that eating certain fruit and vegetables—strawberries and tomatoes, for instance—can build your sun protection defenses from the inside out. Yet if you want to ward off skin cancer, and even prevent aging of the skin, you should make it a habit to slather on sunscreen when you’re outside—even inside, too, as you get ultraviolet (UV) exposure through windows. UV rays, after all, are the cause of most skin cancers and an estimated 90 percent of skin aging, according to the American Cancer Society. By applying sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher, the Skin Cancer Foundation estimates that you can reduce your risk of squamous cell carcinoma by about 40 percent and melanoma by about 50 percent. Trouble is, though, not all sunscreens are vegan, as some may be tested on animals or contain animal byproducts. So just as you do your due diligence to find vegan skincare products, elicit the same care with sunscreen. Luckily, we’re here to help with these nine vegan sunscreens you can find at major grocery and convenience stores.