newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Woman seen on video jumping into monkey exhibit charged

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3XfJ_0aDjszyE00

EL PASO, Texas — The woman who was seen climbing into a monkey enclosure and feeding the animals has now been charged.

The woman, whose name was not officially released, was charged with trespassing, police said Thursday, according to KFOX.

The Lovett Law Firm told KVIA that Lucy Rae was the woman seen on video of the incident at the El Paso Zoo.

Rae worked as a litigation assistant at the firm in the personal injury division but had been fired after the video went viral.

A spokesperson for the firm told the television station they didn’t condone her behavior.

Zoo director Joe Montisano called the woman “stupid and lucky,” KVIA reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
35K+
Followers
45K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkey#Cox Media Group#El Paso Zoo#Lovett#Trespassing#Viral Video#Kfox#Fitfamelpaso#The Lovett Law Firm#Kvia#Real Fit Fam El Paso#Police#Television#Joe#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Alligator stops traffic on South Florida road

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Why did the alligator cross a South Florida road on Saturday? Because he wanted to. In a Facebook post, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said an alligator measuring 10 feet, 4 inches long stopped traffic briefly. “This might be the first time that an...
Miami, FLPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

2 dead, at least 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall

MIAMI — At least two people are dead and 20 others were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning outside of a banquet hall in Miami, investigators said. Authorities said a white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up outside the venue where a concert was going on and three people got out and opened fire with assault rifles and handguns, WFOR reported.
Miami, FLPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 6 injured after drive-by shooting in Miami

MIAMI — One person was killed and six others were injured during a drive-by shooting outside a rented party space in a Miami neighborhood late Friday, authorities said. According to the Miami Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 11:53 p.m. EDT in an area that borders the Miami of Overtown and Wynwood, the Miami Herald reported.
Colorado StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

7 injured after explosion at Colorado steel plant

PUEBLO, Colo. — Seven employees at a Colorado steel plant were injured Saturday after an explosion at the facility’s electric arc furnace, authorities said. None of the workers hurt at the Evraz Rocky Mountain Steel plant in Pueblo suffered life-threatening injuries, KOAA-TV reported. The explosion occurred just after 6:15 p.m....
Public SafetyPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

In Mexico, cartels are hunting down police at their homes

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The notoriously violent Jalisco cartel has responded to Mexico’s “hugs, not bullets” policy with a policy of its own: The cartel kidnapped several members of an elite police force in the state of Guanajuato, tortured them to obtain names and addresses of fellow officers and is now hunting down and killing police at their homes, on their days off, in front of their families.
Martinsburg, WVPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

West Virginia trooper shot, suspect dead after standoff

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. — A West Virginia trooper was shot Friday after a standoff with a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a home, investigators said. West Virginia State Police said the trooper, Cpl. Z.S. Conner, was wearing a ballistic vest when he was shot inside the home in Martinsburg, WDVM reported. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and later released.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

1 person killed after small plane crashes in Tennessee

One person died Saturday after a small jet crashed in a lake southeast of Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. According to Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Arlene Salac, a Cessna C501 with seven people on board crashed in Percy Priest Lake at around 11 a.m. after departing from the Smyrna Rutherford County Airport, WKRN reported.