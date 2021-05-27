Kendall Jenner Tries Out Spring’s Most Surprising Breakout Trend

Kendall Jenner is joining the leagues of celebrities who have discussed their sometimes-negative relationship with social media, calling it "addictive." The model recently filmed another segment of Vogue's new series Open Minded to discuss how social media has impacted her life and her struggles with anxiety. "What's affected my anxiety the most is the amount of negativity that I see," Kendall shared. "I find that the more I'm looking at the screen, the more detached I feel with my own body or to what's happening right in front of me. My relationship with social media is a bit addictive right now, which I don't like and I'm not proud to say that, but I also feel like that's something that probably most of us can relate to."