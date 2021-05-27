newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Kendall Jenner Tries Out Spring’s Most Surprising Breakout Trend

By Christian Allair e
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This season’s breakout item—at least among celebrities!—is the tiny little vest. The menswear-inspired piece, which is typically worn as part of a three-piece suit, has been worn recently by trendsetters like Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid. Vogue’s Liana Satenstein described it best as, “a waistcoat plucked from Willy Wonka or The Wedding Singer, and shrunken into a Polly Pocket size.” Both Lipa and Hadid styled it nonchalantly with jeans and a simple long-sleeve top underneath, and now, Kendall Jenner is on board with the look. In fact, she just took it to the next level and wore it completely on its own.

www.vogue.com
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Kendall Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baggy Jeans#Spring#Trendsetters#Multicolored Bag#Wedding#Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Kendall Jenner Is Her Own Brand Ambassador in an 818 Tequila Vest & Surprisingly Affordable Sneakers

Kendall Jenner is building quite the buzz around her new 818 Tequila. The model spent her Monday delivering packages of the award-winning product across Los Angeles, checking out store setups around town in her branded delivery truck. For the outing, Kendall proved why she is the best brand ambassador for her tequila as she layered an 818-tagged vest over a white tee and porcelain jeans.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

Kendall Jenner chatted about the downside of social media

The Kardashian and Jenner family are the queens of social media. They post their every move and whereabouts, causing everyone to be obsessed with their posts. However, constantly being on social media can get to a person, even someone like Kendall Jenner who has a mere 163 million followers on Instagram.
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

Kendall Jenner Is Wearing Everything We Want To Right Now

A few weeks ago, Kendall Jenner did what Kendall Jenner does best: she swanned around the streets of NYC wearing some nifty designer duds, in an outfit engineered to single handedly revitalize the imperiled street style industry. This time, though, these weren’t just any designer duds—Jenner was wearing a fit of awe-inspiring proportion courtesy of The Row, the Olsen-founded powerhouse of unassuming luxury.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Kendall Jenner Catching Criticism for 818 Tequila Ad Campaign

Kendall Jenner's new tequila ad has a lot of people up in arms, claiming the supermodel is taking advantage of Mexican culture to push her new beverage ... but truth is, many male celebs have done the same thing without criticism. KJ is featured in the new promotional spot for...
DrinksNYLON

Everything You Need To Know About Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila is close to hitting shelves, just in time for summer. The once-elusive liquor brand has been in the works for over three years by the model, and now, at long last, we have some concrete details. Starting on Tuesday, May 18, 818 Tequila will be available...
CelebritiesMiddletown Press

Cultural appropriation? Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila is rained with criticism and memes after launch

On May 17, Kendall presented his tequila brand 818 with a video that caused a lot of controversy on social networks. The 25-year-old model appears in the clip, touring an agave field in Jalisco, the cradle of tequila in Mexico, accompanied by jimadores and local workers. The oldest of the Jenners wears jeans with a white T-shirt, and a shirt with a green, white and red shawl print. To complete the look, she wears her hair tied in two braids and a beige hat hangs from her neck. Like this or more 'Mexican'?
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Kendall Jenner Admits She Has an “Addictive” Relationship with Social Media

Kendall Jenner is joining the leagues of celebrities who have discussed their sometimes-negative relationship with social media, calling it "addictive." The model recently filmed another segment of Vogue's new series Open Minded to discuss how social media has impacted her life and her struggles with anxiety. "What's affected my anxiety the most is the amount of negativity that I see," Kendall shared. "I find that the more I'm looking at the screen, the more detached I feel with my own body or to what's happening right in front of me. My relationship with social media is a bit addictive right now, which I don't like and I'm not proud to say that, but I also feel like that's something that probably most of us can relate to."
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kendall Jenner’s reaction to Devin Booker’s extravagant gift

Her boyfriend Devin Booker showed his support for Kendall’s new business venture, 818 Tequila, with an impressive variety of cacti and an “818” flower display with the help of the artist Jeff Leatham. Kendall shared a video of the beautiful gift on Instagram with hearts and surprised face emojis. Leatham republished his post saying “congratulations” on the exciting launch of the liquor.
CelebritiesAshley County Ledger

Kendall Jenner pranked her family with fake engagement news

Kendall Jenner pranked her family by telling them she was engaged. The 25-year-old model is currently in a relationship with Devin Booker, and recently decided to play a joke on her family when she called them to pretend the couple have taken the next step in their romance. Kendall was...
Tennistennis.com

Kendall Jenner hits the court in neon-tennis outfit

Guess who was serving aces on the court recently? No, not Naomi Osaka or Roger Federer, but American supermodel Kendall Jenner. Earlier this week, the 25-year-old socialite posted a photo of her on the court donning a neon green outfit in collaboration with Alo Yoga. The Aces Tennis Skirt and...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kendall Jenner's Response To Being Called A "Bad Example" Didn't Hold Back

Kendall Jenner is getting so real about the disconnect between her family's life and reality TV. In Vogue's new digital series called Open Minded: Unpacking Anxiety, Jenner touched on a ton of subjects related to her struggles with anxiety and social media. In the latest episode, she talked about how perception in the public eye affects her. Not afraid to hold back, Kendall Jenner’s response to being called a “bad example” is so honest.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Here’s Why People Are Fired Up Over Kendall Jenner’s New Tequila Ads

Unfortunately....it looks like Kendall Jenner is going through with this whole tequila brand thing. After announcing earlier this year that she would be debuting her own brand of tequila, dubbed 818, Jenner faced immediate backlash for potential cultural appropriation and agave farmer exploitation. However, she charged forth and just released her first crop of ads, and unsurprisingly, people aren't happy, and for good reason.
Celebritiesbettermarketing.pub

Kendall Jenner’s Tequila Ad Can Teach Marketers What Not To Do

Skip the cultural appropriation and choose cultural sensitivity instead. Kendall Jenner has done it again. Now it just feels like she’s taking the piss. Kendall Jenner recently introduced her tequila brand 818 into the market, and the ensuing promotional ad is getting people hot under the collar. And It’s pretty clear to see why.
RecipesPosted by
Cleveland.com

Kendall Jenner opens up to Vogue in new video

In Vogue’s new four-part video series, “Open Minded,” Kendall Jenner pulls back the curtain on social anxiety and her own experience with it. Explore other recent videos from our content partners at Conde Nast. Food experts answer your questions about pancakes | pizza | mashed potatoes | fried chicken |...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kendall Jenner and Kardashians Celebrate Kendall’s 818 Tequila

Kendall Jenner had a splashy launch party for her 818 tequila, and she brought her family along for the celebration. The Kardashians were out in force Friday night at The Nice Guy in WeHo … Kim, Kylie, Kris, along with Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou. 818...
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Heading for the altar? Kendall Jenner takes a step in their relationship

Everything seems to indicate that model Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s relationship gets serious after a year of romance, as they have recently announced that they have moved in together, which is certainly quite important. As you may recall, the romance of the model and NBA player started slowly, however,...