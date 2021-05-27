Slovenian Plastics Manufacturer To Establish U.S. HQ In City

Erin Quinn is from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, where she attended Perkiomen Valley High School. Throughout her high school career, she was very involved. She played soccer all of her life and met most of her closest friends through the sport. She also participated in several community service activities. Quinn served as the President of the Perkiomen Valley Rotary Club for two years and was a Freshman Orientation Leader, also referred to as a Link Leader, at PVHS. Through these activities, she learned how to support and encourage others while working to achieve common goals. This was when she realized her passion for wanting to positively affect the lives of others. It was also during high school when Erin began to combine her intellectual interests with her passion for service. She excelled in history and government courses.