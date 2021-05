The physical risks of climate change are not just looming in the future but have already become very evident today. Projections of rising global temperatures in a just-released World Meteorological Organization report, along with observations from recent years, underscore that the climate system is not static but moving to greater and greater extremes. The 10 warmest years recorded with thermometers since records began in 1880 (140 years ago) all occur within the last 16 years. These changing global warming statistics patterns are reflected at the regional level, as evidenced by the total domination of dark red “record warm” pixels over dark blue “record cold” pixels (none) in NOAA’s regional temperature map for 2020.