MFAH presents Three Centuries of American Art: Antiquities, European, and American Masterpieces—The Fayez S. Sarofim Collection, opening in June

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston collector and philanthropist loans his collection for the first time, in this exclusive presentation at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. nearly 60 years, Houston collector and philanthropist Fayez S. Sarofim has quietly assembled one of the most significant collections of American art in private hands. The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, will provide an exceptional opportunity to view the masterpieces this summer in the exclusive presentation Three Centuries of American Art: Antiquities, European, and American Masterpieces— The Fayez S. Sarofim Collection. The exhibition will be on display across the Museum’s Upper Brown Pavilion from Sunday, June 27, through Monday, September 6, 2021.

