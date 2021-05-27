AUD/USD struggles for firm intraday direction, flat-lined below mid-0.7700s

The euro made a bearish breakout after relatively mixed economic data from Europe. In Germany, retail sales declined by 5.5% year-on-year in April after jumping by 7.7% in the previous month. This increase led to a 7.7% year-on-year rise, lower than the median estimate of 10.1%. According to Destatis, the Federal Statistical Office in Germany, retail sales were dragged by the lockdown implemented in the second half of the month and adjustments after the Easter shopping. Further data showed that the bloc’s producer price index (PPI) rose by 7.6% year on year after rising by 4.3% in the previous month. This was the fastest growth in years and it came a day after data showed that the headline CPI rose to 2.0% for the first time since 2018. Focus shifts to the ECB that will start its meeting next week.