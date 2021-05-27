Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

AUD/USD struggles for firm intraday direction, flat-lined below mid-0.7700s

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA combination of factor failed to assist AUD/USD to capitalize on its intraday move up. Fresh COVID restrictions in Australia, a softer risk tone capped the upside for the aussie. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the US macro data. The AUD/USD pair seesawed between...

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasury#Usd#Aud#Intraday#Gdp#Futures Trading#Traders#Aussie#Economic Indicators#Investors#Aud Usd#Covid#European#Us Treasury#Fomc#Tepid Gains Minor Losses#Economic Data#Durable Goods Orders#Pending Home Sales#Catalyst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Climbs From Five-Month Low; Turkish Lira Slumps

Investing.com -- The dollar edged higher in early European trade Wednesday, climbing from a near five-month low, as traders digest the latest strong U.S. manufacturing data with regard to a potential prompt normalization of Federal Reserve monetary policy. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the...
Currenciesactionforex.com

AUD/USD Breakout Occurs

The Australian Dollar surged by approximately 35 pips or 0.46% against the US Dollar on Tuesday. The currency pair tested the resistance level at 0.7785 during Tuesday’s trading session. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern pre-London session on Wednesday. Given that a breakout has...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD bears looking into the Abyss below 1.2000

USD/CAD stabilises at the 1.2000 lows ahead of huge liquidity void. Bears seek a run to test the 1.10 area on a break of 1.2000 as focus turns to BoC. USD/CAD is currently trading 8 pips higher than the low at 1.2048 and down some 0.17% on the day so far following an offer from the highs of 1.2092.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Declines Below 1.2200

On Wednesday, the EUR/USD passed the support of the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages. Moreover, the 1.2200 mark and the weekly simple pivot point at 1.2198 were passed. By the middle of the day’s European trading hours, the rate had reached the 1.2170 level. In the near term...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD erases majority of daily losses, trades around 0.7750

AUD/USD regained its traction after declining toward 0.7700. US Dollar Index steadies around 90.00 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes trade in the positive territory. The AUD/USD pair remained under modest bearish pressure during the European trading hours and dropped to a daily low of 0.7715. With the...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Up From Five-Month Low, Investors Await Key U.S. Economic Data

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Tuesday morning in Asia as it edged back from near a five-month low. Investors continued to bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will change its stimulus measures sooner than expected after positive economic data was released on Tuesday. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks...
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD retreats toward 0.7200 amid renewed USD strength

NZD/USD is falling for the second straight day on Wednesday. US Dollar Index extends rebound beyond 90.00 following the weak start to the week. Later in the day, the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book. The NZD/USD pair closed in the negative territory on Tuesday and extended its slide...
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Futures Drifting Lower As Dollar Gains Ground

Gold prices are drifting lower Thursday morning, weighed down by a stronger dollar in the wake of recent upbeat economic data. Traders also seem to be taking some profits ahead of the upcoming U.S. jobs data, due on Friday. The dollar index advanced to 90.22, gaining about 0.43%. Gold futures...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD makes bearish breakout as dollar bounces back

The euro made a bearish breakout after relatively mixed economic data from Europe. In Germany, retail sales declined by 5.5% year-on-year in April after jumping by 7.7% in the previous month. This increase led to a 7.7% year-on-year rise, lower than the median estimate of 10.1%. According to Destatis, the Federal Statistical Office in Germany, retail sales were dragged by the lockdown implemented in the second half of the month and adjustments after the Easter shopping. Further data showed that the bloc’s producer price index (PPI) rose by 7.6% year on year after rising by 4.3% in the previous month. This was the fastest growth in years and it came a day after data showed that the headline CPI rose to 2.0% for the first time since 2018. Focus shifts to the ECB that will start its meeting next week.
Currenciesactionforex.com

AUD/USD Two Scenarios Likely

The 50– hour simple moving average provided support for the AUD/USD currency pair on Monday. As a result, the Australian Dollar has surged by 38 pips or 0.50% against the US Dollar since yesterday’s trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher...
Worldinvezz.com

USD/CHF struggles to find direction after weak Swiss GDP data

The USD/CHF pair was little changed after the latest Swiss GDP data. The Swiss economy contracted by 0.5% in the first quarter. The retail and manufacturing sectors rebounded in April and May, respectively. The USD/CHF pair was little changed on Tuesday after the relatively disappointing Swiss GDP data. The pair...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD pares early gains, trades flat around 0.7730 ahead of US data

AUD/USD lost its traction after rising to 0.7700 area. US Dollar Index stays below 90.00 following Monday's decline. Focus shifts to ISM Manufacturing PMI data from US. The AUD/USD pair closed the first day of the week modestly higher and advanced to a daily high of 0.7768 during the Asian trading hours. However, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum ahead of the high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US and was last seen trading flat on the day at 0.7733.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF consolidates below 0.9000 mark, US ISM PMI eyed for some impetus

USD/CHF lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a range on Tuesday. The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven CHF and extended some support. Sustained USD selling bias capped the upside ahead of the US ISM PMI and Fedspeak. The USD/CHF pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses and...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD rebounds above 0.7750 after US data

AUD/USD rises into the positive territory during the American session. US Dollar Index drops into the negative territory near 89.70. Upbeat data releases from US failed to help USD gather strength. The AUD/USD dropped to 0.7730 area during the European trading hours but reversed its direction with the greenback coming...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY looks firmer albeit off 2021 highs above 134.00

EUR/JPY records new 201 highs above 134.00. Higher US yields sponsor the selling mood in JPY. US ISM Manufacturing next of note in the US calendar. The selling pressure in the Japanese currency underpins the continuation of the upside momentum in EUR/JPY to fresh YTD tops beyond 134.00 the figure.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY bounces off multi-day lows, steady above mid-109.00s ahead of US ISM PMI

USD/JPY attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and stalled its recent corrective slide. The safe-haven JPY was weighed down by the prevalent risk-on mood, COVID-19 jitters. An uptick in the US bond yields remained supportive’ sustained USD selling capped gains. The USD/JPY pair managed to recover over 35 pips from multi-day...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Breaching Psychological Resistance

The support level reached 109.35 before settling around 109.50 at the beginning of trading on Tuesday, waiting for new developments. The currency pair's recent bounce gains pushed it towards the 110.20 resistance level and as I mentioned before, surpassing that most important psychological resistance of 110.00 is to further control the bulls' performance. The US dollar, which confused most observers by its rally in the first quarter of 2021, fell broadly in April and May.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD rebounds after dropping toward 1.2000, looks to close the day flat

USD/CAD touched its lowest level in nearly six years on Tuesday. Rising crude oil prices provided a boost to CAD. US Dollar Index stays flat on the day below 90.00. After spending the first half of the day moving sideways around 1.2050, the USD/CAD pair came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its lowest level since June 2015 at 1.2005. In the late American session, however, the pair managed to stage a rebound and was last seen trading flat on a daily basis at 1.2056.