Sunday Brunch: Mignon

InterContinental Resort has one of the most delicious and stylish Sunday Brunches in Phuket where you are treated to a full menu of mouthwatering dishes from their high quality and creative menu. Not only were we wowed by the flavours and textures of every course but the presentation was impeccable on every dish. The tempting feast begins with a selection of refreshing and delectable appetisers. Each one complimented the other and were bursting with vibrant local flavours and influences from Europe, Japan, and Latin America. Next up we were served an indulgent Lobster House Made Pasta served with a generous helping of tender lobster meat. You also have the option of free flow pizzas highly recommend the fragrant flavours of the truffle pizza. We had to make a huge effort not to eat every irresistible bite so we could save room for the show stopping main course. Their juicy sirloin steak was served charred and French style with a rich dallop of creamy garlic butter. Our mouths were watering as we watched the chef put the finishing touches on the meticulously prepared dish. Served alongside an arrangement of their in house pickled vegetables, every single bite tasted like heaven. For the finale we shared their creative rendition of the classic mango sticky rice as a family. If you’re dining with kids they’ll be sure to love the Japanese rice bowls, wood fired pizzas, and hearty roast chicken. We loved every minute of the sophisticated meal and the service was impeccable throughout the dining experience. It was truly evident the care that is put into creating each dish and selecting all the ingredients for the unforgettable menu. If you are looking to try a wide range of the InterContinental Phuket’s amazing dining options this is a great way to accent your weekend during your stay at the holiday destination.