Sunday Brunch: Mignon

By Steven Doyle
cravedfw
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef James Sleeth from Mignon joins us for Sunday Brunch this week. Originally from Ohio, Chef Sleeth found his love for cooking through his mother. His interest for food and service started at a young age, working at restaurants as a dishwasher and server. He eventually went on to attend the American Culinary Federation where he completed two 3-year apprenticeships.

cravedfw.com
#Sunday Brunch#Mignon#Restaurants#Avocado#Food Drink#French#Vanilla Bean#Fresh Cream#Fresh Herbs#Hollandaise#Puff Pastry#Cravedfw
