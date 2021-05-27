Explore parks along Old Highway 61 this summer

The temperatures have gotten up into the 80s in recent days. The end of May is coming faster than we probably realize. That means summer will be here before we know it. The summer of 2020 was far different than anything most of us ever experienced in our lives. There were few, if any, fairs and festivals or other community events. Most public swimming pools weren’t open. Amusement parks and other attractions were closed. We were basically asked to find new ways to have fun.