Explore parks along Old Highway 61 this summer
The Old Highway 61 Coalition invites the public to travel Old Highway 61 this summer and play a little “Park Bingo” event to be eligible to win some cool prizes. “We compiled a list of city, county, and state park locations that stretch from southern Chisago County and move north through both Pine and Carlton County,” says Coalition Chairman, Nancy Hoffman. “Using that list we created the ‘Park Bingo’ card as a fun and family-friendly way to explore the area along Old Highway 61.”www.isanti-chisagocountystar.com