Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Explore parks along Old Highway 61 this summer

By Contributed Old Highway 61 Coalition
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
 8 days ago

The Old Highway 61 Coalition invites the public to travel Old Highway 61 this summer and play a little “Park Bingo” event to be eligible to win some cool prizes. “We compiled a list of city, county, and state park locations that stretch from southern Chisago County and move north through both Pine and Carlton County,” says Coalition Chairman, Nancy Hoffman. “Using that list we created the ‘Park Bingo’ card as a fun and family-friendly way to explore the area along Old Highway 61.”

www.isanti-chisagocountystar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 61#Labor Day#Memorial Day#Little Pine State Park#Southern Water#The Park Bingo#Bingo#Old Hwy 61#State Park Locations#City#Southern Chisago County#Bingo#Fun#Carlton County#Water Bottles#Contact Becky Schueller#June#Coalition Chairman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestylekroxam.com

ECFE CLASS EXPLORES CROOKSTON PARKS

The ECFE Friday morning class Wide Open Spaces and families met each week to enjoy Crookston parks. Castle Park was the most frequented park due to the trees for a windbreak and the variety of things to explore. Each week the children discovered something “new” at the park – their treasured house of sticks, balancing on fallen trees, and discovering new paths. Schuster Park, Ray Ecklund Complex, and Eugene Field were other parks they visited. The group thanks the City of Crookston for keeping the parks maintained and updated.
Weirton, WVWeirton Daily Times

Mix the old with the new this summer

The temperatures have gotten up into the 80s in recent days. The end of May is coming faster than we probably realize. That means summer will be here before we know it. The summer of 2020 was far different than anything most of us ever experienced in our lives. There were few, if any, fairs and festivals or other community events. Most public swimming pools weren’t open. Amusement parks and other attractions were closed. We were basically asked to find new ways to have fun.
Lifestylemiddletonma.gov

Summer Park Program 2021

The Middleton Recreation’s Park Program runs for six weeks during the summer season. This year the program will be running in 2 week session for 3 sessions with 75 children per session. Session 1 - Monday July 5th to Friday July 16th. Session 2 - Monday July 18th through July...
Lifestyleirvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

The Great Park Has Reopened: Explore It This Weekend!

The 1,300-acre Great Park has now reopened, with a wide variety of amenities and attractions for the whole family to enjoy. (State safety guidelines continue to be in effect until June 15th.) Here are some of the many things to do at the park:. Visitors Center: Open 9am until 10pm...
Visual Artnationalcowboymuseum.org

Western Explorers Summer Camp

Western Explorers Summer Camp offers children ages 6 – 10 opportunities to learn, play and create at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. Led by Museum educators, each four-day, small group session features age-appropriate themes, crafts, games, art projects and stories. Campers explore the Museum’s collections, exhibitions, gardens and trails to inspire their imaginations and provide the foundation for fun-filled, creative self-expression. All supplies are included in the children’s sessions. Space is limited.
Winter Park, FLrollins.edu

Video: Explore Winter Park

Fall in love with Winter Park and explore everything Rollins’ hometown has to offer. Winter Park is fast becoming a cultural hot spot among those in the know. In fact, everyone from The New York Times to Travel + Leisure have heaped praise on Rollins’ hometown. The experts are right, but don’t just take their word for it. See Winter Park through the eyes of those who know it best: Rollins students.
Lifestylenews4sanantonio.com

Exploring Hueco Tanks State Park

Just outside El Paso lies an iconic state park that is home to some very ancient history. Hueco Tanks State Park formed over 34 million years ago, as hot molten rock burst through earth’s crust. The rocks are filled with holes known as “Huecos.” which is a Spanish word for...
Politicsarlingtoncitizen.com

American history along the highway

As motorists make their way along U.S. Highway 30 in Arlington, they will soon see banners honoring area veterans hanging from the street lights. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
Two Harbors, MNbringmethenews.com

Heading up to the North Shore this summer? Be aware of Highway 61 work

Anyone from the Twin Cities or southern Minnesota planning a drive up to the North Shore this summer, be ready to navigate road work. Highway 61 between Knife River and County Road 61 Scenic Highway (just outside of Two Harbors) will feature lane closures and bypasses from May 24 through August of 2021 as crews tackle a resurfacing and intersection project.
Performing Artsbozemanmagazine.com

Shakespeare in the Parks Summer 2021

For 48 years, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks (MSIP) has brought free productions of Shakespeare to rural and remote communities across Montana and surrounding states. This summer, MSIP brings two more plays to stages across a five-state area, opening at MSU’s Duck Pond on June 16th with Cymbeline and— one week later – opening with A Midsummer Night’s Dream on June 23.
LifestyleKeene Sentinel

Summer hiking season begins — and rescue season along with it

Memorial Day kicks off the summer hiking season in New Hampshire, and with it, hikers who need rescuing. If last year is any indication, a lot of those rescues will be done by phone. Typically, the state Fish and Game search-and-rescue team averages about 50 “non-responsive” rescues a year, meaning...
Albemarle County, VAcbs19news

Help clean up litter along Old Mills Trail

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- National Trails Day is coming up this Saturday, and community members can help maintain an area trail. According to a release, Recycling Ambassadors from the Solid Waste Alternatives Advisory Committee will be on the Old Mills Trail in Darden Towe Park beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Mankato, MNmankatomn.gov

Explore City parks with Mankato's scavenger hunt

Go on an adventure to capture 20 photos in City of Mankato parks. Then, create a collage with the photos and submit in-person or by mail at the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, or electronically to communications@mankatomn.gov. Deadline to submit collages is Monday, June 28. The scavenger hunt is...
Meade County, KYwvih.com

Park Dedicated Along Buttermilk Falls Trail

A crowd mixed with community leaders, family and friends of the late Gerry Lynn gathered to dedicate a new park area along the Buttermilk Falls Trail Thursday (5/20) evening. The Buttermilk Falls Trail committee has worked the on project since late January to develop a space for families to enjoy the outdoors or personal reflection in honor of the late Meade County Judge Executive Gerry Lynn. His family was on hand for the official unveiling of the sign. Committee members thought the park would be a well used addition to the trail system and is located in a area of the trail that was special to Judge Lynn.
Creston, IACreston News Advertiser

Council considers ‘A Great Place to Explore on Highway 34′

After Creston’s Image Enhancement Committee polled members of the community via Facebook, 37 of 51 voters chose, “Creston: A Great Place to Explore on Highway 34” as their favorite town motto. The idea of an official motto started to emerge as the council worked on the city’s comprehensive plan last...
Johnston, RIjohnstonsunrise.net

Footbridge lowered into place along Johnston Memorial Park walking path

On Wednesday morning, a crew from Johnston based JR Vinagro Corp. lowered a new footbridge into place at Johnston War Memorial Park. According to Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena, the path and a westbound lane of Route 6 were closed to accommodate installation of the new footbridge. Polisena said he...