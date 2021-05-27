newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Draghi to set up long-term board to oversee Italy Recovery Plan -draft

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi plans to set up a board of technical experts to strictly oversee management of Italy’s five-year Recovery Plan, according to a draft government decree obtained by Reuters. The decree, set to be approved by the cabinet on Friday, includes emergency measures to...

wincountry.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Central Bank#Strategic Plan#Government Investment#Fund Management#Eu#Italy Recovery Plan#Reuters#Italian#The European Union#Recovery Fund#Recovery Plan#Siena University#Emergency Measures#Key Ministers#Investment Projects#Strategic Positions#Legislation#State Lender Cdp#Technical Experts#Rome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
Place
Rome, IT
Related
Economywibqam.com

Italy to approve reform decree to unlock EU Recovery funds

ROME (Reuters) – The Italian government will meet later on Friday to approve a decree setting out how it will oversee investments funded by the European Union and accelerating procedures for public works, a key step in unlocking the EU funds. The reforms were promised to the European Commission to...
Travelwkzo.com

Ireland adopts COVID passport to allow EU, UK and U.S. travel from July 19

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland will adopt a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens move more freely across the European Union from July 19 and broadly apply the same approach to arrivals from the United States and Britain, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Friday. Martin also confirmed that restaurants and bars...
Public Healthkfgo.com

EU Commission approves 10 billion euro German pandemic state aid

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission approved on Friday a 10 billion euro German scheme to compensate companies for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak, the EU executive said. The compensation period will depend on whether restrictions are in place in the period between 16 March 2020 and 31 December...
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

EU could sanction Belarus potash, oil, finance, ministers say

Following Belarus' forcing down a Ryanair jetliner and arresting a journalist who was on board, the European Union is expected to impose sanctions. According to the foreign ministers of Germany, Luxembourg and Lithuania, sanctions on Belarus might well target the country's potash and oil industries, as well as financial transactions.
AgricultureMetro International

EU fails to agree farming subsidies deal amid disputes over green schemes

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union negotiators this week failed to agree reforms to the bloc’s huge farming subsidy programme, with talks due to resume in June on rules to protect small farms and curb agriculture’s environmental impact. The EU is nearing the end of a three-year struggle to reform its Common...
Economywibqam.com

Last EU parliaments set to back recovery fund, first EU debt issue in mid-June

BRUSSELS/VIENNA (Reuters) – The last parliaments in the European Union were set on Thursday to back the ratification of a law raising national guarantees to the EU budget, paving the way for the bloc to start borrowing within weeks for its 750 billion-euro post-pandemic recovery. Austria and Poland’s parliaments were...
Businesswkzo.com

Reuters interview with ECB board member Schnabel

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The following is the text of a Reuters interview with Isabel Schnabel, a member of the European Central Bank’s Executive Board. Q: What is your assessment of the economic outlook, particularly in comparison to your last projection made in March?. A: We have reasonable confidence that we...
Businesskitco.com

Dovish ECB prompts second week of Italian-German spread tightening

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - The gap between Italian and German bond yields was at its narrowest in a fortnight on Friday and an Italian bond auction sailed through as the promise of further European Central Bank largesse helped fuel demand for Italian debt. Italy sold 6.5 billion euros of...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Norway Appoints New Wealth Fund Supervisor at Central Bank

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway has appointed Oeystein Boersum as deputy governor and executive board member of its central bank, with a dedicated mandate to supervise the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, the government said on Friday. Boersum, until now chief credit strategist and chief economist at Swedbank in Oslo, was appointed...
Technologybruegel.org

Digital European Economic Sovereignty? The Case of Semiconductors

The original paper is available on the European Parliament’s webpage. Copyright remains with the European Parliament at all times. The notion of European ‘strategic sovereignty’ is increasingly important in debates about the European Union. Given rapidly shifting global geopolitical and technology trends, and the seeming fragmentation of the multilateral order, the EU is being forced to confront its own position in international affairs. A number of concepts have been given life because of the deteriorating international scene including “European sovereignty”, “strategic autonomy”, “digital sovereignty”, “technological sovereignty” and “open strategic autonomy”. However defined, there is a need to move beyond concepts and focus on the nature of economic interdependence, multilateralism and strategic partnerships.
AgricultureInternational Business Times

Swiss Scrap Talks With EU On Cooperation Deal

Switzerland on Wednesday called off years of talks with the European Union aimed at sealing a cooperation agreement with Bern's largest trading partner, in a move which angered Brussels. Brussels and Bern have spent more than a decade discussing a so-called framework deal, which would rejig five major agreements within...
Economynewsnetnebraska.org

Repetition block: As long as it is the span. Draghi: “I took a step forward.”

Rome, May 25, 2021 – The open match is tense over Prevent layoffs, Which was extended by the government until June 30 after the agreement reached last night at the table in Shigi Palace. Mediation between companies and unions looks more like a truce than peace. But Draghi still expresses his satisfaction: “We have taken a step forward, and I hope that unions and companies find themselves in mediation,” the prime minister said at a press conference after the Council of the European Union. Words that come after hours of long distances between the social partners involved in mediation.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China says it hopes France will push for Sino-EU investment deal

China has told France it hopes Paris will push for the early ratification of the China-EU investment deal, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday. Commerce minister Wang Wentao gave the message to France's minister delegate for trade, Franck Riester, in a video conference on Tuesday, the ministry added. The European...
Advocacywincountry.com

Italy’s Recovery Plan decree to speed public works hits opposition

ROME (Reuters) – A draft decree from the Italian government that would accelerate public works in line with rules for claiming European Union pandemic recovery funds has prompted strike threats from trade unions and raised dissent within the ruling coalition. Rome’s Recovery Plan, submitted to Brussels last month, included a...