Stocks rise as the economy shows more signs of improvement

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares rose Friday, powered by encouraging signs that the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum.

President Joe Biden's proposal fo r a $6 trillion budget boosted buying of shares likely to benefit from heavy government spending.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index climbed 2.2% and other regional benchmarks all were higher.

Shares in Chinese online retail giant JD.com Inc.’s logistics arm rose 14% on their first trading day in Hong Kong after JD Logistics raised 24 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.1 billion) by selling a portion of the unit to outside investors.

It is the latest technology company to list in the semi-autonomous Chinese city as Beijing ups scrutiny of the industry. grows over the technology sector in Beijing. Its IPO was the second largest for the market this year after short video firm Kuaishou raised $5.3 billion.

Markets were lifted by mostly positive reports Thursday. The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits fell yet again to a pandemic low of 406,000. Workers are heading back into the active labor force as states, all of them controlled by Republicans, cut $300-a-week jobless benefits that were part of the latest economic recovery package.

Although the Commerce Department reported that sales of durable goods fell 1.3%, it also released updated data showing the U.S. economy grew at a 6.4% annual rate in the first quarter as growing numbers of people got vaccinated, allowing the economy to shift back toward normal activity.

The positive open “follows optimism around U.S. economic data boosting the recovery theme and may potentially spur some catch-up growth in Asia indexes, considering that they have been lagging," Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

Tokyo added 636 points to 29,185.34 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.6% to 29,305.44. In Seoul, the Kospi jumped 0.9% to 3,194.33. The Shanghai Composite index was flat at 3,609.03 and Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 added 1.2% to 7,179.20.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,200.88. It was on track for a gain this week of about 1%. It hit an all-time high on May 7th but then fell for two straight weeks.

Industrial and financial stocks were among the biggest gainers. General Electric jumped 7.1% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500, while Boeing rose 3.9% and JPMorgan Chase added 1.6%. Those gains were tempered largely by slide in technology companies. Health care and household goods makers also lagged the broader market. Treasury yields and energy prices rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% to 34,464.64. The slide in technology stocks left the Nasdaq essentially flat. It slipped less than 0.1% to 13,736.28.

In another signal that investors were confident about the economy going forward, the Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks fared better than the broader market, picking up 1.1% to 2,273.07.

Online medical scrubs seller Figs surged 36.5% in its stock market debut, valuing the 8-year old company at $4.8 billion.

As they keep an eye on inflation, investors are looking ahead to Friday's release of the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures index, more commonly referred to as PCE. The Federal Reserve, whose job is to monitor and control inflation to the extent it can, relies on PCE data more than the better known consumer price index, or CPI, when making policy decisions.

Analysts have said they believe price increases are mainly due to the rebound from the slump brought on by the pandemic. Should they persist, the worry is that the Fed will tighten policy and raise interest rates to try to cool it.

Bond yields have nudged upward this week. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note was trading at a yield of 1.62% on Friday, up from 1.57% on Wednesday. But it has remained around that level for the last two weeks.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 33 cents to $67.18 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up 64 cents to $66.85 on Thursday. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, rose 28 cents to $69.48 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 109.84 Japanese yen from 109.83 yen late Thursday. The euro slipped to $1.2190 from $1.2196.

AP Business writers Alex Veiga and Damian J. Troise contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising US inflation

NEW YORK (May 28): Global equity markets rose, while the US dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday, as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand. US Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the...
StocksPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US stocks cling to modest gains and end the week higher

Stocks capped a listless day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Friday and the S&P 500's first weekly gain in three weeks. Gains in technology and health care companies outweighed a slide in communications stocks, retailers and elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and notched a 1.2% gain for the week.
Businessinvesting.com

Charting Global Economy: Confidence in European Recovery Grows

(Bloomberg) -- Confidence in Europe’s economy is building as governments gradually lift pandemic-related restrictions, while fresh data on business investment and consumer spending point to solid growth prospects for the U.S. At the same time, the firming of demand is generating faster inflation that includes higher commodity prices. An increase...
Public Healthetftrends.com

India ETFs Show Resilience in Face of Covid-19 Resurgence

India exchange traded funds have been rallying as investors look past the short-term Covid-19 crisis and consider long-term growth potential. Over the past month, the iShares MSCI India ETF (CBOE: INDA) increased 7.7% and the WisdomTree India Earnings ETF (NYSE: EPI) has advanced 9.2%. The MSCI India index has gained...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Week Ahead – Wall Street believes inflation will be transitory

Treasury yields are stuck in no man’s land as Wall Street now agrees with the Fed that inflation will be transitory. The underlying components of inflation look temporary and that has financial markets looking complacent. The economic recovery will warrant Fed tapering closer to the end of the year, but for now we wait and see how big the deficit gets and how quick the labor market recovery is and if wage pressures continue to grow.
BusinessNBC News

There's more to China's post-pandemic boom than meets the eye, economists say

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was briefly edged out as world's richest person this week by Bernard Arnault, CEO of French conglomerate LVMH, thanks largely to China’s appetite for luxury goods. While this is good news for Arnault, China’s recovery — and a redoubled appetite not only for luxury goods but raw materials — is a mixed bag for the rest of the world, including the United States.
StocksFinancial Times

US stocks rise as investors look past jump in Fed inflation gauge

Stocks on Wall Street were on track for a fourth consecutive month of gains as US inflation data confirmed expectations that the nation’s recovery from pandemic was stoking a rapid rise in prices. The S&P 500 was up 0.3 per cent at lunchtime in New York, taking the blue-chip benchmark’s...
BusinessKEYT

Surging prices: Key inflation metric just hit a 29-year high

Inflation seems unstoppable as the economy returns to normal. People are spending big again, with battered industries like travel and hospitality coming back to life. That has sent prices surging. A key measure of inflation, after stripping out more volatile food and energy prices, jumped to a 29-year high in...
Businessinvestingcube.com

Gold Price Close Above $1,900 Points To Even Higher Prices

The Gold Price has closed higher for the fourth straight week. Increased central-bank buying and inflation fears has analysts predicting even higher prices. Gold (XAUUSD) closed at $1,903.50 and above the $1,900 level for the first time in five months. Since March, Gold has gained over +13% as inflation concerns have investors flocking to the shiny metal.
BusinessBenzinga

Is the Market Fearful Of Coming Inflation?

The latest CPI numbers were released on May 12, showing a 0.8% increase in prices from the previous month. This number was well above the 0.2% that was expected, and it triggered a quick 2.5% loss in the S&P 500 and an even greater loss in the Nasdaq. Is the market terrified at the prospect of coming inflation? I believe the answer to that question is complicated.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks trade higher following better-than-expected jobs report

Wall Street stocks were in the green after the bell on Thursday as investors mulled over this week's jobless data from the Department of Labor. As of 1550 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.41% at 34,463.23, while the S&P 500 was 0.23% firmer at 4,205.62 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.04% stronger at 13,743.34.
StocksShareCast

Europe close: Stocks mostly higher, boosted by US economic data

European shares finished mostly higher on Thursday, buoyed by better-than-expected data out of the US. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index climbed 0.27% to 446.44 points, alongside a 1.12% advance for the FTSE Mibtel to 25,056.19, while the Cac-40 was ahead by 0.69% to 6,435.71. Germany's Dax on the other hand...
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Close Higher as U.S. Data Boosts Recovery Hopes

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.57%, passing Thursday's intraday record high. Global equities look to be heading for a seventh consecutive day of gains after first-time jobless claims in the U.S. fell to a new pandemic low of 406,000, according to Labor Department data. Euro zone economic sentiment climbed...
StocksNASDAQ

Daily Markets: Will Economic Data Lift Equities Ahead of Holiday Weekend?

Equity indices in Asia finished today’s trading mostly higher led by the 2.1% climb in Japan’s Nikkei while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.7% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng inched ahead 0.1%. By comparison, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were higher across the board on talk the European Central Bank won’t hit the stimulus breaks at its June 10. U.S. futures point to a positive start to trading, however, there are several pieces of economic data to be published ahead of that market open that could impact how those equities close off the week. Helping lift equities on their last day of trading for May, reports indicate the U.S. Senate is moving closer to passing the Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 and President Biden is reportedly set to unveil a budget that would take federal spending to $6 trillion in the coming fiscal year. Odds are U.S. trading volumes will taper off this afternoon as traders and investors alike look to get an early jump on the holiday weekend.