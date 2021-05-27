Cancel
Stocks

Stocks rise as the economy shows more signs of improvement

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 19 days ago

BANGKOK -- Asian shares rose Friday, powered by encouraging signs that the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum. President Joe Biden's proposal fo r a $6 trillion budget boosted buying of shares likely to benefit from heavy government spending. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index climbed 2.2% and other...

StocksHerald & Review

US stocks dip from records ahead of Fed decision on rates

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks slipped from their record heights Tuesday as investors wait to hear whether the Federal Reserve will give any clue about when it may let up on its massive support for markets. The S&P 500 dipped 8.56, or 0.2%, to 4,246.59, as the Federal Reserve...
Stocksactionforex.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Record As Fed Meets

The week kicked off with major US indices renewing record on the back of an increased interest in technology stocks on broad conviction that the low interest rates and the cheap liquidity is here to stay despite improved recovery prospects, encouraging jobs data and overshooting inflation. Investors trust Jay Powell more than they trust their own father in that he won’t remove the liquidity rug from under their feet.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks With Rising Relative Strength: Shopify

On Tuesday, Shopify (SHOP) received a positive adjustment to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 69 to 73. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's Business Daily measures price movement with a 1...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Economic Data, Fed Anticipation Weigh on Stocks

Stocks took a step back today, as the highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting kicked off. Investors are keeping a close eye on tomorrow's commentary, which is expected to drive market direction depending on the tone the Fed takes regarding tapering and monetary policy. Economic data also weighed on markets today. There was a worse-than-expected decline in retail sales for May, while producer prices saw their most accelerated year-over-year rise on record. The Dow and Nasdaq both saw substantial losses, with the former shedding 94 points and the latter snapping a three-day win streak. The S&P 500 also sank and lost a three-day streak of its own, while distancing itself from yesterday's record highs.
IBTimes

Stocks Mostly Up As Investors Look To Fed

European stock markets rose Tuesday after a mixed showing in Asia, as investors braced for news from a key Federal Reserve interest-rate meeting. In New York, the Dow Jones average was off by 0.5 percent in midday trading. With inflation surging as countries emerge from coronavirus lockdowns, markets are wondering...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Yields Soar, Dollar Ends Mixed into FOMC Meet

Yen, Swiss Franc Slump; Aussie, Kiwi Up, Asians Dip. Summary: The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield soared 5 basis points to 1.50% ahead of this week’s (early Thursday Sydney) Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. The Dollar, however, closed mixed against its rivals even as US bond yields rose. Markets yesterday saw a delayed reaction to Thursday’s large US CPI increase (the Core number was the biggest in more than 10 years), the Dollar soared over the weekend. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a favoured gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 5 major currencies, rallied 0.50% to 90.50 over the weekend. Overnight, USD/DXY ended flat at 90.50. Trading conditions were thin in Asia on Monday due to bank holidays in Australia (Queen’s Birthday) and China (Dragon Boat Festival). Against the Japanese Yen, the Dollar broke through 110.00 finishing up 0.47% at 110.07 (109.60 Friday). The USD/CHF soared to an overnight high at 0.90014 before easing to settle at 0.8995, (0.8975 yesterday) up 0.4%. The Euro finished little changed at 1.2118 (1.2113). Sterling settled at 1.4106 (1.4112 Monday). Traditional high yielder, the Australian Dollar was up 0.19% to 0.7712 (0.7702) while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) edged up to 0.7142 from 0.7127. USD/CAD nudged lower to 1.2145 from 1.2157. Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) broke through the 6.4 barrier to end higher at 6.4065 (6.3965 yesterday). Wall Street stocks were mixed. The DOW lost 0.25% to 34,375 (34,460). The S&P 500 edged up to 4,255 (4,245). Global bond yields were mostly higher. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield rose 2 basis points to -0.25%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield finished at 0.03% from 0.02%.
WorldRTTNews

Asian Shares Rise As Investors Eye Fed Meeting

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Tuesday, although Chinese and Hong Kong markets fell as traders returned from a long weekend to play catch-up with global markets. All eyes were on a key Federal Reserve announcement scheduled for Wednesday amid fears of rising interest rates. China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Traders Shrug Off Data Amid Continued Focus On The Fed

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Tuesday following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. Traders have seemingly shrugged off today's slew of typically closely watched data as they continue to look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.
Reuters

JGB yields track U.S. Treasury yields higher ahead of Fed meeting

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasury yields, while investors sold Japanese debt to adjust their positions ahead of Federal Reserve’s policy meeting outcome later in the week. U.S. Treasury yields rose from three-month lows overnight as investors...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Mostly Lower In Mid-Day Trading

(RTTNews) - After moving modestly lower early in the session, stocks have seen some further downside over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The major averages have slid more firmly into negative territory, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 pulling back off yesterday's record closing highs. In...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Move Modestly Lower As Fed Announcement Looms

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session mixed, stocks have moved modestly lower in morning trading on Tuesday. With the drop on the day, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are pulling back off yesterday's record closing highs. Currently, the major averages are just off their lows of the session....
BusinessNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Flat as Investors Anticipate Fed Meeting

Treasury yields are mostly flat on Tuesday as investors anticipate signals of upcoming monetary policy in the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked less than a basis point higher to 1.502% at 1:40 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond edged 2.1 basis points higher to 2.211%. Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point equals 0.01%
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/JPY Eyes June High Ahead of FOMC amid Recovery in US Yields

USD/JPY trades to a fresh weekly high (110.17) as longer-dated US Treasury yields recover ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and fresh projections coming out of the central bank are likely to sway the exchange rate as Fed officials are slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).
Business24newshd.tv

US stocks retreat after inflation, retail sales data

Wall Street stocks retreated from records Tuesday following data showing higher inflation and lackluster retail sales, while petroleum-linked shares rallied with oil prices. The economic data pointed to a bumpy US recovery and came as the Federal Reserve began a two-day monetary policy meeting that will culminate with an announcement of its next steps Wednesday.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Await Federal Reserve Update

U.S. stock index futures were little changed during overnight trading on Tuesday, ahead of the Federal Reserve's update on Wednesday. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. S&P 500 futures were also flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.1%. Stocks pulled back from record levels during...
Reuters

Wall Street dips as Fed meet gets underway

June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks eased on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit a record high earlier in the session, as a strong inflation reading for May raised caution that the Federal Reserve could taper monetary stimulus sooner than expected. Assurance from the Fed that rising prices are transitory...
Stocksraleighnews.net

Shares in China and Hong Kong dive, Aussie stocks shoot higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Sydney and Tokyo racked up solid gains on Tuesday, while the markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong fell. The ASX 200 reached a new record high during intraday trading, while the All Ordinaries added 55.80 points or 0.74 percent to close at 7,633.40. In...
Stockswtmj.com

Global stocks higher after Wall St gain ahead of Fed meeting

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets rose Monday as investors looked ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting for hints of possible changes in ultra-low interest rates and other economic stimulus. London and Frankfurt opened higher while Tokyo also gained. Markets in China and Hong Kong were closed for a...