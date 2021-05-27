Stocks rise as the economy shows more signs of improvement

Yen, Swiss Franc Slump; Aussie, Kiwi Up, Asians Dip. Summary: The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield soared 5 basis points to 1.50% ahead of this week’s (early Thursday Sydney) Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. The Dollar, however, closed mixed against its rivals even as US bond yields rose. Markets yesterday saw a delayed reaction to Thursday’s large US CPI increase (the Core number was the biggest in more than 10 years), the Dollar soared over the weekend. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a favoured gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 5 major currencies, rallied 0.50% to 90.50 over the weekend. Overnight, USD/DXY ended flat at 90.50. Trading conditions were thin in Asia on Monday due to bank holidays in Australia (Queen’s Birthday) and China (Dragon Boat Festival). Against the Japanese Yen, the Dollar broke through 110.00 finishing up 0.47% at 110.07 (109.60 Friday). The USD/CHF soared to an overnight high at 0.90014 before easing to settle at 0.8995, (0.8975 yesterday) up 0.4%. The Euro finished little changed at 1.2118 (1.2113). Sterling settled at 1.4106 (1.4112 Monday). Traditional high yielder, the Australian Dollar was up 0.19% to 0.7712 (0.7702) while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) edged up to 0.7142 from 0.7127. USD/CAD nudged lower to 1.2145 from 1.2157. Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) broke through the 6.4 barrier to end higher at 6.4065 (6.3965 yesterday). Wall Street stocks were mixed. The DOW lost 0.25% to 34,375 (34,460). The S&P 500 edged up to 4,255 (4,245). Global bond yields were mostly higher. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield rose 2 basis points to -0.25%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield finished at 0.03% from 0.02%.