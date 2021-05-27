Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Injury News: Travis Swaggerty dislocates shoulder, Nick Gonzales breaks pinky

By Bucs Dugout
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Pirates got some bad injury news yesterday, when promising prospect Travis Swaggerty was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder, according to the Post-Gazette. The number nine rated prospect on our Minor Matters list got injured last week sliding back to first base on a pickoff attempt. We’ve been waiting since then for an official update, and team Sports Medicine Director Todd Tomcyzk was the bearer of bad news about Swaggerty’s status yesterday.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Swaggerty
Person
Nick Gonzales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinky#Dislocated Shoulder#Rehab#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Post Gazette#Sports Medicine#Prospect Travis Swaggerty#Team Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

Travis Swaggerty Has Season-Ending Surgery

Pittsburgh Pirates Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk gave updates on a few Pirates prospects on Thursday to the local media. The big news is that outfielder Travis Swaggerty had shoulder surgery and it will take about five months for a full recovery. That timeline means that he is done for the regular season and also the Arizona Fall League, assuming that league has a normal schedule in 2021 after not operating last year.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injuries: Edwin Rios Undergoes Right Shoulder Surgery

One week after the Los Angeles Dodgers announced an operation would be required, Edwin Rios underwent season-ending surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder. He joined Dustin May in being lost for the remainder of the year due to injury. “It’s something Eddie was dealing with...
MLBSportsGrid

Corey Kulber to Miss Four Weeks With Shoulder Injury

James Wagner reports Corey Kluber will miss up to four weeks due to a shoulder muscle strain. Kluber, who threw a no-hitter on May 19 against the Texas Rangers, left Tuesday’s 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, pitching only three innings, throwing 58 pitches, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out five batters.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Paul briefly leaves playoff game with shoulder injury

Chris Paul left the Phoenix Suns-Los Angeles Lakers playoff game in the first half on Sunday after suffering an apparent shoulder injury. Fortunately, he was not out long. Paul went down early in the second quarter and remained on the floor clutching his neck and shoulder area. It looked like he suffered the injury when teammate Cameron Johnson accidentally collided with him. You can see the video below:
MLBSandusky Register

Yankees' Kluber out at least 2 months with shoulder injury

NEW YORK — Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber is expected to miss at least two months after hurting his pitching shoulder, and first baseman Luke Voit is also headed to the injured list with a right oblique strain. New York manager Aaron Boone announced the diagnoses Wednesday shortly after the Yankees'...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Suffers broken pinky

Gonzales suffered a fractured pinky finger during a collision at first base, which is why he was placed on the 7-day injured list at High-A Greensboro on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. He is expected to return to baseball activities in 4-to-6 weeks. As far as injuries...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees' Corey Kluber to Undergo MRI After Leaving Game with Shoulder Injury

New York Yankees announced that right-handed starting pitcher Corey Kluber left his start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday with right shoulder tightness and will get an MRI Wednesday. Kluber, who threw a no-hitter last Wednesday, threw 58 pitches over three innings, allowing two earned runs, two hits and...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Levi Kelly: Returns from shoulder injury

Kelly (shoulder) is healthy following his shoulder injury and has been assigned to Double-A Amarillo, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. Kelly figures to make his Double-A debut in the coming days after pitching in the lower levels of minors during the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. The right-hander, who was a member of the Diamondbacks' 60-man summer camp in 2020, will look to continue his ascent through the organization.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pirates 2020 first-round pick Nick Gonzales out 4-6 weeks with hand injury

ATLANTA — It hasn’t been a good week for Pirates first-round draft picks. After outfielder Travis Swaggerty sustained a right shoulder injury earlier this week, the Pirates announced on Friday that second baseman Nick Gonzales, their top pick this past summer, would miss at least 4-6 weeks with an injury to his right hand.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injuries: Mookie Betts Receiving Treatment On Shoulder

Mookie Betts was given a night off Saturday and back in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for the series finale against the San Francisco Giants, but only for a couple hours before being scratched due to left shoulder soreness. “Mookie has been getting some treatment on his left shoulder,” manager...
NFLchatsports.com

Jets' Corey Davis Suffers Shoulder Injury at OTAs, Expected to be OK with Rest

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis reportedly suffered a shoulder strain during Thursday's organized team activities, but the club is hopeful he avoided a serious injury. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network provided an update on Davis, who signed with the Jets in March after spending the last four years with the Tennessee Titans:
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Cubs 3B David Bote departs with left shoulder injury

CHICAGO — Cubs infielder David Bote left the game against Cincinnati on Saturday after hurting his left shoulder on a slide. Bote grabbed his shoulder after the play at second base in the fourth inning. He was helped off and replaced by Patrick Wisdom at third before the Reds batted in the top of the fifth.
MLBlamarledger.com

Rockies’ Kyle Freeland still searching for form after shoulder injury

Kyle Freeland is not exactly scraping off the rust, but the Rockies’ lefty isn’t a well-oiled machine either. At least not yet. In two starts on the Rockies’ seven-game road trip, Freeland pitched four innings in each game, did not figure in either decision and posted a 4.50 ERA. More telling: he walked seven and fanned only six.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Josh Bell Reunion Could Make Sense

The Pittsburgh Pirates and former top prospect and 2019 All-Star Josh Bell could reunite this upcoming off-season if he continues to struggle. This past offseason the Pittsburgh Pirates traded Josh Bell to the Washington Nationals for two pitching prospects. Those two being right-handers Eddy Yean and Wil Crowe. Crowe has shown some promise at the Major League level but has yet to show the ability to make it deeper into ball games. Yean on the other hand has shown some decent stuff but has struggled to shake off the rust from missing the 2020 season.
NBAchatsports.com

Booker, Suns top Lakers in Game 1, Paul suffers shoulder injury

LeBron James started hot from 3, but Phoenix wasn't going anywhere . Chris Paul went down with a right shoulder contusion, but the Suns kept rolling. Someone forgot to them they hadn't been to the playoffs in 11 years. Devin Booker erupted for 36 points in his first playoff game...