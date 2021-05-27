newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corvallis, OR

Summer Camps in Corvallis

corvallisadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs summer approaches and the unusual school year comes to an end, parents may be dreading trying to plan activities for their kids in the next few months. Unlike last year, summer camps around Corvallis are finally opening — with expected COVID-19 mandates, of course. After a year of virtual...

www.corvallisadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corvallis, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Corvallis, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Parks Rec#Rock Camp#School Year#Kidspirit Youth Program#Archery Academy#Cooking Academy#Summer Stem Academy#Legos#The Environmental Center#The Majestic Theater#Boy Scouts Of America#Girls Club#Recreation Coordinator#Lego Robotics Camp#Multiple Day Camps#In Person Day Camps#Kidspirit Camps#Sea Adventure Camp#Coding Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Philomath, ORPosted by
Philomath Dispatch

Philomath events calendar

1. Albany Home, Garden & Wedding Show; 2. The High Kings; 3. Basic Handgun with Oregon Concealed Handgun License course certificate; 4. Paint your Pet Portrait class at Chateau Bianca in Dallas, OR; 5. Monster Energy Up & Up presents TROYBOI at *OSU DATE IS TENTATIVE;
Corvallis, ORcorvallisadvocate.com

Community Gardens in Corvallis

In the last two decades, several community gardens have sprung up around Corvallis. Some exist on privately owned property, some on the city grounds – allowing gardeners from all walks of life to be unified by the love of plant cultivation and support for each other. The gardening, local and sustainable by nature, is trending organic.
Corvallis, ORLebanon-Express

Business in Brief (May 17)

Kelsey Terland and Carey Belcher both recently joined Samaritan Palliative Care, a multidisciplinary team that supports patients with serious illness. Belcher earned a bachelor’s degree at Bradley University and a master’s degree at Indiana Wesleyan University. A physician mentor encouraged Belcher to pursue becoming a nurse practitioner. She lived in...
Corvallis, ORLebanon-Express

At Our Best (May 17)

Hannah Grace Singleton of Corvallis graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology/anthropology and French studies at Lewis & Clark College’s 148th commencement ceremony, held virtually on May 8. A 2017 graduate of Corvallis High School in Corvallis, Singleton is the daughter of Rachel Kirby and Robert Singleton. While...
Corvallis, ORDemocrat-Herald

Editorial: Roses and raspberries (May 16)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation. RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer. We hereby deliver:. • ROSEBERRIES to a...
Sweet Home, ORDemocrat-Herald

A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from May 2001

Twenty years ago, the readers of the Democrat-Herald viewed Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Linn-Benton Community College, a protest for veteran Tangent Elementary School teachers and a look inside the Jefferson Woolen Mill. Other images included a pair of crashes — one involving a Sweet Home baseball team bus on...
Albany, ORDemocrat-Herald

Good Words (May 17)

The Corvallis Clinic Foundation; Dr. Younger’s widow Meda Younger; and retired pediatrician Jim Nusrala, M.D., recently made a generous gift of $20,000 to support treatment services and family supports for children who have experienced physical, sexual and psychological abuse. The gift will support comprehensive services provided by Old Mill Center...
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Abra Lee Talks Black Women in Gardening

Abra Lee, a speaker, writer and founder of Conquer the Soil, will summon her experience for a presentation May 18 sponsored by Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardeners. The free talk – The Culture of Gardening with Abra Lee: The Work is in Our Hands – takes place at noon via...
Corvallis, ORLebanon-Express

Business Calendar (May 17)

Friday: Contactless pickup of free personal protective equipment for Benton County businesses, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Hosted by the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office. Masks, gloves, thermometers, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer. June: Long-Term CareWorks’ new CNA Apprenticeship, Corvallis. Oregon’s first...
Philomath, ORPosted by
Philomath Dispatch

Get hired! Job openings in and around Philomath

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Philomath: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Insurance Sales Agent; 3. Travel Registered Nurse | Emergency Room | Nationwide | Pays Up To $3,455 Per Week; 4. Human Resources Director; 5. Oregon State Hospital Psych Positions Available!!!; 6. Electrical Projects Manager / Estimator; 7. Sales Representative; 8. Occupational Therapist (OT) Travel Allied - $41.43/Hour $1657/Weekly; 9. CMM Programmer - Zeiss, Calypso; 10. Customer Service Representative - Consultant - Hiring This Week;
Columbian

Eastern Oregon University seeks input from students, staff on requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is taking a cautious approach to deciding if it will require students, teachers and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines. Oregon State University in Corvallis and University of Oregon in Eugene have announced they will require students coming to their campus in the fall to have been vaccinated. And officials with Western Oregon University on Monday, May 10, announced students and employees will need to have the vaccinations if they study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term.
Corvallis, ORcorvallisadvocate.com

Know Thy Farmer: Organic and Almost Organic Around Corvallis

Organic farming — a centuries-old healthy living practice. The practice means that foods are grown without the use of synthetic based fertilizers or pesticides. It also means no Genetically Modified Organisms permitted. Organic Farming is a part of a broader perspective of sustainability; it includes protecting soil quality by using...
KTVZ

OSU student-led lab creates environmental sensing tools for landslides, vineyards

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A student-driven lab at Oregon State University is celebrating its fifth anniversary with the development of environmental sensing devices that aid a variety of groups, including vineyard managers, agencies that monitor landslides and scientists focused on fish conservation. The Openly Published Environmental Sensing (OPEnS) lab works...
Oregon Stateoregonstate.edu

Horticulturist Abra Lee to speak on culture of gardening

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Abra Lee, a speaker, writer and founder of Conquer the Soil, will summon her experience for a presentation May 18 sponsored by Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardeners. The free talk – The Culture of Gardening with Abra Lee: The Work is in Our Hands –...
Oregon Statehistorynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Oregon StateDemocrat-Herald

State shows money pouring into local school board races

When ballots are collected on May 18, the Greater Albany Public Schools board will see three new faces and in Corvallis, that number could be four. And while the boards are nonpartisan in the state of Oregon and members are not paid, when all is said and done in the 2021 special election, more than $90,000 will have been spent to win those seats.
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Oregon College Applications Decline While OSU Thrives

In the ongoing pandemic, students across the state are avoiding enrollment in Oregon public and community colleges for fall term. In April, many of Oregon’s public colleges had received the fewest financial aid applications in over a decade. Although Oregon schools are restarting traditional, in-person learning in the fall and...