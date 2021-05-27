Politics & Poetry, the new podcast about the nexus of politics and poetry, announces the release of Episode Three, featuring the poetry of President Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are celebrating 75 years of marriage this summer and plan to celebrate the milestone in grand fashion. They are the longest-married Presidential couple, having surpassed the record of 73 years and 111 days, that of former President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush. Jimmy Carter credits his marriage for his long and healthy life. "I think the best explanation for that is to marry the best spouse: someone who will take care of you and engage and do things to challenge you and keep you alive and interested in life. One of the things Jesus taught was: If you have any talents, try to utilize them for the benefit of others,” Carter told PEOPLE. Carter is 96 while Rosalynn is 93. President Carter is also the oldest living president in American history.