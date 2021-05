Las Vegas Raiders first round draft pick, OT Alex Leatherwood joins Doug Gottlieb on The Doug Gottlieb Show. He says he had absolutely no idea where he would be drafted and is excited to land in Las Vegas. He says he isn’t concerned about the critics who say he was drafted too highly because he knows his value and what he can do out on the gridiron. And he talks about playing for Nick Saban in Alabama and how it prepared him for the big time.