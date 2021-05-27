newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

New Mexico special election is 'big first test' for Democrats

By Alyce McFadden
Opensecrets.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the campaign to fill the New Mexico congressional seat vacated by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland enters its final days, Democratic candidate Melanie Stansbury has outraised her leading opponent by more than twice over. Stansbury raised more than $1.3 million as of May 12, and more than $152,000...

