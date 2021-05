An Otter Tail County deputy made contact with a male who had been dropped off by someone near Big Chief Road on Thursday at approximately 10:25 p.m. The male reported to the deputy that he was being harassed by some people in a vehicle but was unable to describe who or what type of vehicle it was. The male was wearing shorts, had a backpack, and was carrying a Chihuahua. The person did admit to drug use earlier in the day. The deputy attempted to drop the man off at a hotel but the man stated that he needed to go to the hospital.