The human race has always had a fascination with naming and labeling, arguing, both alternately and with great contradiction, that assigning designations to items, eras, and individuals will either give them power or strip them of it. The Iron Age, the Dark Ages, the Industrial Revolution, the Crusades, all are easily identifiable by the labels we have given these momentous occasions in humanity’s history. Everyone knows, if not through first-hand experience, then through the power of their labels, exactly what the Brooklyn Bridge is, what the Spanish Inquisition did, and the importance of the Jack the Ripper murders in the history of criminology.