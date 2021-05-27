newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Need A Break But Don't Want To Head To The Spa? 5 Things You Can Do To Turn Your Home Into A Heavenly Oasis

By Carissa Robinson
morninghoney.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting out of your house and going to the spa can sometimes feel like an impossible task — whether physically or financially or both. Not to mention the fact that if you haven't had your COVID-19 vaccine yet, going to the spa won't exactly be good for your health. So, why not turn your home into a spa and take a mini-staycation? That way, you will wind up feeling refreshed and pampered without breaking the bank, feeling stressed or becoming sick.

www.morninghoney.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Wilde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oasis#Heavenly#Do You Want To#Sanctuaries#Simple Things#Beautiful Things#Work From Home#The Long Way Home#First Day Of Fall#Spa Robes#At Home Spa Products#Love#Candles#Tlc#Turning#Nail Polish#Oneself#Length#Advertisement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
WorkoutsHuffingtonPost

25 Things You Need If You Love Working Out At Home

Working up a sweat at home has so many perks. You don’t have to worry about paying for a gym membership or sharing a crowded machine. You can master your moves in private. You can even exercise in your pajamas, for all anyone cares. If you’re looking to upgrade your...
Home & Gardenromper.com

If You Want Your Home To Look A Lot Better For Under $35, Check Out These 45 Things

Whether you live in a brand new home or one that’s been passed on generation by generation, there are probably some aesthetic improvements you want to make. It’s not that your house doesn’t look good — it’s just that you want to make it look even better. Whether that means revamping your bedroom with a new bed set or adding a fur rug to the living room, there are products on Amazon that can help. Thankfully, the ones I’ve collected for this list are under $35 — so you can improve the look of your living space without totally going over budget.
ElectronicsApartment Therapy

This $20 Tool Completely Changed My Cleaning Routine — and I Only Wish I’d Bought It Sooner

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. By now, you’re probably aware that I love a good home cleaning gadget. From my beloved shower scrub brush to the showerhead I wish had always been a part of my daily routine, there’s nothing more exciting to me than discovering a life-changing product and sharing it with you. While I love to test both the odd and new when it comes to devices, sometimes my favorite discoveries happen in the weirdest of ways with products that aren’t exactly “new,” but new to me. Case in point, the product I’m talking about today: Swiffer Dusters Extendable Handle Duster.
GardeningSiskiyou Daily

13 things you can do to get your home, garden ready for fire season

Q: With all the red flag warnings we have already had this month, I've been working hard to get my yard prepared for the fire season. I don’t want to forget something that might save my home in a wildfire. Do the master gardeners have a checklist for defensible space similar to those you see for fire preparedness inside the home?
Interior DesignLifehacker

How to Make Your Bed Look Finished Without a Million Pillows

Working from home since the start of the pandemic, I’ve been forced to grapple continuously with the fact that the other members of my household are total slobs. (Not me; I’m a consummate housekeeper.) And as our crowded apartment has increasingly come to match our disordered lives, I’ve clung to one small bit of order I can impose on any day: I make the bed as soon as I’m dressed.
LifestylePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Six Things You Didn’t Know Tea Bags Can Do

Tea has become a major part of my daily liquid intake. I probably drink three to four cups of green tea a day. My husband has accused me of being a tea hoarder and even called me out on Facebook with a photo of my tea cabinet. Yes, my teas have their own cabinet.
AstronomyHelloGiggles

6 Things You Should and Shouldn't Do If You Want to Survive Your Saturn Return

Have you ever felt like something in your life needed to change when you turned 27? As if the life you were living was no longer serving you? While you can potentially blame this feeling on your quarter-life crisis, astrologer Lisa Stardust—who just came out with a new book called Saturn Return Survival Guide: Navigating This Cosmic Rite of Passage—says it's could also be your Saturn return.
Relationship AdviceMinneapolis Star Tribune

How do you want your wedding to smell?

Scentscaping your wedding is now a thing. Couples are adding their personal scents (not to be confused with their body odor) to their weddings in the form of diffusers, candles, lotion, perfume mists and more. Some are even taking it to the extreme, pumping in scents. We've moved way beyond relying on the simple bridal bouquet to emit pleasurable aromas. This is serious scent business.
ShoppingPosted by
People

Over 79,000 Shoppers Love These ‘Hotel-Quality’ Pillows — and You Can Get 2 for Only $32 Today

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. There's just something about a hotel bed that makes you snooze a little better and wake up more rejuvenated. But you don't have to book a resort trip to get that same well-rested experience. Introduce a bit of luxury to your own bed with the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows — you can get a set of two on sale for just $32 during the PEOPLE Shopping Event, going on right now.
Posted by
Nick Davies

5 Things to Know Before Purchasing a Pool Table

When it comes to picking out the best pool table for you, there are many factors that go into it; price, size, materials, felt, design and the type of room it will eventually go into. All of these ingredients create a pool table that is specifically for you.
Apparelsweetyhigh.com

Fabulous Jumpsuits You Can Wear to Graduation If You Don't Want to Wear a Dress

If you're not a fan of wearing dresses and you need help with your graduation outfit, keep scrolling. As the spring semester is coming to an end and graduation ceremonies are approaching, we are starting to see a plethora of graduation pics all over social media. If you are one of the 2021 spring graduates, we know how stressful it can be to find the right outfit to wear with your cap and gown for this important milestone—especially if you are not really into dresses.
Posted by
Dayana Sabatin

Things You Can Do To Be More Productive

You and I both know the only way we’re going to live the life we want to live is by achieving our goals. The only way to achieve our goals is to get things done — daily and consistently. You have the opportunity to thrive in this life, and instead of letting it go to waste, you need to take advantage of whatever time is available to you and utilize it to the best of your ability.
Antelope Valley Press

What to do about those uninvited guests

Today’s Sound Off: Uninvited guests. Dear Heloise: Three years ago we bought a nice home on a lake so we could retire and relax. Unfortunately, everyone we know thinks they are welcome to drop in uninvited. They bring their kids, use our towels and generally make themselves at home. No one ever seems to volunteer to help clean up, take out the trash or do anything.
Entertainmenttnj.com

“Think Like a Breadwinner” For The Life You Want

This is nothing like you wanted. Your personal timeline had you in your own home by now. You wanted marriage, kids, definitely a job that allowed for nice things, absolutely a job you enjoyed. That’s what you wanted. That’s not what you have. In “Think Like a Breadwinner: A Wealth-Building...
Jobsava360.com

Don't Let These 10 Things Control Your Life

If you want to be happy, don't allow your life to be controlled by these things. From your past to controlling relationships and limiting beliefs, several things can prevent you from living your best life. Letting go of these will enable you to make space for motivation. But the first step is to recognize that which no longer serves you.
ElectronicsPosted by
Well+Good

I’ve Tried Thousands of Dollars of Sleep Tech and This Pillowcase Is the Only Thing That’s Helped Me Sleep Through the Night

Can’t sleep? The wellness world has a seemingly endless number of solutions to help you get through the night. There are meditations, militant bedtime routines, calming teas, and the list goes on and on. As a lifelong insomniac, I’ve tried them all, and while I love my fancy cooling mattress and sleepytime teas, the one thing that’s truly helped me fall (and stay!) asleep is a set of Slip Silk Pillowcases ($89).