Newer staffer JD Bellum receives CARE Award for work during challenging yearIn May, Canby School District opted to give out two Canby Area Recognition of Excellence Awards. The first went to Carus Elementary Principal Sam Thompson, and the second went to Canby High School leadership teacher JD Bellum. Following Thompson's surprise announcement early in May, Superintendent Trip Goodall and high school administrators popped into Bellum's classroom to bestow him with the award too. Both recipients were honored at the May 20 school board meeting. Bellum was nominated by high school staff for the work he's been doing and adjustments...