UNITED STATES—America, this has been a tax season unlike any other. I really thought last year’s tax season was bad, I mean we were in the middle of a pandemic people, however, this year is proving to be far worse and no one can explain why. Refunds are being delayed and by significant time frames people. I mean the tax season started late for the IRS to process refunds. Normally it would start as soon as the New Year kicks off, but for 2021, it did not start until February 12.