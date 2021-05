Hong Kong (CNN) — US President Joe Biden's call for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus feels like déjà vu in Beijing. Just over a year ago, when Covid-19 infections were rising in the US, former President Donald Trump started to promote a then-fringe theory that the virus had escaped from a lab in Wuhan, the Chinese city where it was first detected. Beijing reacted angrily to the claim, accusing Trump of trying to scapegoat China for his own failure to contain the outbreak domestically.