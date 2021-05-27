‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5 Winner Has Been Unmasked

The fantasy series Shadow and Bone has avoided the “Off with their Heads!” verdict that the Netflix Red Queen has handed out to several of that streamer’s other new shows of late and it has been renewed for a second season. The series performed well in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 upon its premiere in April, but the genre entries The Irregulars and Jupiter’s Legacy performed equally well over the last couple of months (as did Away last Fall) and all were cancelled. Netflix has much more detailed viewing statistics for its shows than what the Nielsens put out, though, and tracks things like whether viewers watch all the way to the end of a season as well as how quickly they watch that far. It is possible that Shadow and Bone performed better in those metrics, though the streamer does not typically reveal that data. The fact that this show comes from Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment production company, which also produces Stranger Things and has a lucrative deal with the streamer, may also have helped it get the renewal. The second season will consist of eight episodes and will likely debut at some point in 2022.