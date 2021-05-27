Reality TV star plastic surgery before-and-after photos: Tummy tucks, nose jobs, implants and more

Cancel
We've watched our favorite reality stars' lives unfold before our eyes, which sometimes means we're also privy to any cosmetic enhancements they might have made over the years. Join Wonderwall.com as we round up some of the biggest reality TV star plastic surgery procedure transformations, starting with this single parent... "Teen Mom OG" and "Dancing With the Stars" alum Bristol Palin -- who came to fame as a pregnant teen when her mom, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, ran for vice president -- gave birth to children in 2008, 2015 and 2017. After having her last child with now-ex-husband Dakota Meyer, Bristol (seen here in 2012) quietly went under the knife... Keep reading to see her now, along with dozens more reality TV star transformations...

