Reality TV star plastic surgery before-and-after photos: Tummy tucks, nose jobs, implants and more

Two of the singer's recent Instagram posts have folks wondering if she went back under the knife. Singer K. Michelle has been an open book when it comes to plastic surgery. Most notably, detailing her near-death experience from black market butt enhancements that left her permanently disfigured and ultimately threatened her life. “When I did my procedure I went to a person some of the hugest celebrities out today have used,” she wrote in an Instagram post in 2017. “I followed the trend and that was 1 of the worst decisions of my life… If you are going through this don’t sit around and get worse.” After four surgeries to remove the injections, it seemed as though the crooner had sworn off plastic surgery forever, so you can imagine the confusion when just this week the star posted two photos on Instagram with an appearance that was visibly different from the one we’re used to.