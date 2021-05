It’s a given now that when Kate Middleton wears something, the world wants it. Since joining the royal family back in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has started many trends.Having become a style inspiration to her legions of fans, anything Kate wears is very likely to sell out within just a couple of hours.From a Boden blue scalloped cardigan to a camel-coloured turtleneck from Reiss, the “Kate effect” is real.And while the royal is often spotted in high-street styles, many of her sartorial choices are more unattainable – meaning we’re always on the lookout for affordable alternatives, from dupes of...