Billie Marten – Flora Fauna☠☠☠☠☆On her third album, Billie Marten sounds fed up. The singer-songwriter, known for whispering her words and using bare-bones production, has picked up the bass for a new record that packs a punch. Since Marten was discovered on YouTube as a Yorkshire schoolgirl aged 12, words like “pure” and “pretty” have swathed her album releases: Writing of Blues and Yellows in 2016 and her 2019 follow-up Feeding Seahorses by Hand. On Flora Fauna, Marten, now 21, shakes the descriptors off like a wet, gleeful dog. Flora Fauna is the singer’s first release since she was dropped...