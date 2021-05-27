newsbreak-logo
The Friends Reunion Special Is Now Streaming

By Amy Mackelden
townandcountrymag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months (or, at this point, years) of rumors and anticipation, the Friends reunion of our dreams is now a reality. The cast has gathered for a special on HBO's streaming service, HBO Max, following the iconic sitcom's 25th anniversary. And while there were some bumps in the road to production with the world on pause due to the pandemic, the event we've been waiting for is finally here. Ahead, everything we know about the project.

